3 least impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from 3-2 loss to Florida Panthers feat. Mitch Marner 

The Toronto Maple Leafs entered Thursday night's tilt against the Florida Panthers with an opportunity to tie them in the standings; they had gone 1-2-1 in their last four games.

The Panthers have loaded up for what they hope will be a second consecutive run at the Stanley Cup with the acquisitions of defenseman Seth Jones and forward Brad Marchand.

The Panthers put more distance between themselves and the Maple Leafs in the standings with a 3-2 victory at Scotiabank Arena; their record improved to 41-22-3 while the Leafs fell 39-23-3.

The scoring was started by Leafs forward John Tavares, who is playing in the final year of his contract and can become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. However, the Panthers knotted the score thanks to Sam Bennett, who tallied on the power play.

The Panthers then grabbed a 3-1 lead in the second period thanks to a goal from Niko Mikkola along with the second of the night from Bennett; they took their two-goal lead into the second intermission.

The Maple Leafs drew closer in the final frame after Max Domi scored just his fifth goal of the campaign.

Even though the Leafs furiously pressed for the tying marker late in the third period with former Panthers goalie Anthony Stolarz on the bench for a sixth skater, they were unable to break through.

Stolarz made 22 saves in a losing effort while Sergei Bobrovsky made 23 saves for the Panthers.

3 least impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from 3-2 loss to Florida Panthers

#1. Mitch Marner

While Marner has enjoyed one of the best seasons of his career in what could potentially be his final campaign with the Maple Leafs, he didn't make an impact against the Panthers in a key division matchup.

He finished with no points and managed only a single shot on goal

#2. Anthony Stolarz

While it wasn't the worst performance of the season from Stolarz, he still failed to come up with the saves that he needed to against his former Panthers teammates.

He was victimized three times on 25 shots, finishing with a .880 save percentage.

#3. Pontus Holmberg

Known more for his defensive prowess up front rather than his goal scoring, it wasn't the best of showings for Holmberg in the loss against the Panthers.

He finished with a -1 rating in just under nine minutes of ice time.

