3 least impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from 3-2 S/O loss to San Jose Sharks feat. Morgan Rielly

The Toronto Maple Leafs entered Monday night's game against the struggling San Jose Sharks on the prowl for two points against a basement-dwelling squad guaranteed to not only miss the playoffs but have the best possible odds to land another top draft choice.

But instead, the Sharks turned the tables on the Maple Leafs in comeback fashion with a 3-2 victory in overtime, stunning the Leafs and their fans at Scotiabank Arena. The Sharks won for just the 16th time this season, while the Leafs are now 38-20-3.

While there was no scoring in the opening 20 minutes of play, the Leafs quickly fixed that in the second period with goals from John Tavares and Matthew Knies; both were scored with a Sharks player in the penalty box.

The Leafs took their 2-0 lead into the third period and appeared poised for another win until the Sharks got on the board early in the frame thanks to Jack Thompson's third goal of the year, followed by the game-tying goal from Tyler Toffoli.

Both teams headed for 3v3 overtime, but nobody found the back of the net, meaning a shootout was next.

While the Leafs initially took the lead in the shootout thanks to a goal from William Nylander, both Toffoli and Fabian Zetterlund scored for the Sharks, securing the extra point.

Alex Georgiev made 25 saves on 27 Leafs shots while Anthony Stolarz made 20 saves in a losing effort.

3 least impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from 3-2 S/O loss to San Jose Sharks

#1. Simon Benoit

The loss against the lowly Sharks was particularly brutal for Leafs defenseman Simon Benoit. Not only did he finish with a -1 rating and zero points, but he also committed an eye-opening and team-high five giveaways throughout the game.

Against a team with zero chance of even sniffing the playoffs, that kind of performance just can't happen.

#2. Morgan Rielly

Another Maple Leafs defenseman who didn't have a good day at the office was Morgan Rielly, who also finished with a -1 rating while committing three separate giveaways.

It was an uncharacteristically poor performance for the normally reliable veteran leader on the Leafs blue line.

#3. Calle Jarnkrok

Making his season debut for the Leafs after being unable to play all season until Monday night thanks to injury, Jarnkrok was rusty from the get-go.

He finished with no points in an underwhelming 8:23 of ice time with zero shots on goal.

The Toronto Maple Leafs will look to bounce back when they take on the Vegas Golden Knights next at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday.

