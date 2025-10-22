  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Toronto Maple Leafs
  • 3 least impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from 5-2 loss to New Jersey Devils ft. Jake McCabe

3 least impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from 5-2 loss to New Jersey Devils ft. Jake McCabe

By Nestor Quixtan
Modified Oct 22, 2025 02:19 GMT
NHL: New Jersey Devils at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn
3 least impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from 5-2 loss to New Jersey Devils ft. Jake McCabe - Source: Imagn

The Toronto Maple Leafs dropped a 5-2 decision to the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night at Scotiabank Arena. The Leafs blew an early lead during a disastrous second period that saw the Devils open a 4-2 lead.

Ad

Matias Maccelli got his first goal as a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs. John Tavares added the other. Meanwhile, Jack Hughes notched a hat trick for the Devils, with Cody Glass (PPG) and Brenden Dillon getting the others.

So, here’s a look at the three least impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from their loss to the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.

3 least impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from loss to New Jersey Devils

#3 Auston Matthews

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Toronto Maple Leafs captain went pointless once again despite hitting the ice for nearly 22 minutes across 22 shifts. While he managed three shots on goal, he was unable to generate much offense.

Plus, his usually solid defensive play did not shine through in the game. He ended the night a minus-2.

The Leafs will be expecting Matthews to pick up the slack moving forward, as the team has now fallen into an early-season slump.

Ad

#2 Nick Robertson

Nick Robertson is another player who has continued to fall off Craig Berube’s radar. On Tuesday night, he hit the ice for less than 10 minutes. That situation has practically pushed Robertson out of the lineup, despite lining up on the team’s third line.

While Robertson managed two shots on goal, he was a minus-1 and did not provide much in the way of offense or defense. With Steven Lorentz returning to the lineup, the Toronto Maple Leafs could basically see Robertson hit the press box sooner rather than later.

Ad

#1 Jake McCabe

The Toronto Maple Leafs' usually reliable shutdown defenseman lacked the sort of solid defensive play he’s been known for on Tuesday night.

McCabe ended the night a minus-2, with some questionable plays on his part leading to goals by the Devils.

Here’s a look at one such play:

Ad

The play shows McCabe moving around the ice without picking anyone up or doing much to impede the shot from coming. The open space allowed the Devils to tie the game.

Here’s another play:

Ad

This goal came on the power play after the Maple Leafs failed to win a coach’s challenge. McCabe can be seen flailing in front of the net, unable to corral the puck or stop the offensive player from popping the puck in the back of the net.

These two examples are plays that cannot continue happening if the Maple Leafs are to be a playoff contender this season.

The Maple Leafs will have a chance to get back in the win column on Friday night against the Buffalo Sabres at the KeyBank Center.

About the author
Nestor Quixtan

Nestor Quixtan

Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.

Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.

Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.

When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Nestor Quixtan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications