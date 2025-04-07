3 least impressive Vancouver Canucks players from 3-2 loss to Vegas Golden Knights feat. Quinn Hughes 

The Vancouver Canucks are nearly out of the Western Conference playoff race for the Stanley Cup following their 3-2 Vegas Golden Knights loss on Sunday at Rogers Arena.

This isn't very reassuring for fans, as the team won the Pacific Division last season but failed to qualify for the playoffs again.

Things started well enough for Vancouver as Nils Hoglander's seventh goal of the season earned them a 1-0 lead. However, Vegas canceled the deficit as quick tallies from Ivan Barbashev and Nicolas Roy gave the Golden Knights a 2-1 lead into the first intermission.

Just before the halfway point of the second period, Vancouver leveled the score thanks to Aatu Raty. As it seemed the game would go into overtime, Victor Olofsson struck the game-winner four minutes before the end of the third period.

The Canucks attempted to secure the equalizer with goaltender Kevin Lankinen on the bench for a sixth attacker but ultimately fell short.

3 least impressive Vancouver Canucks players from 3-2 loss to Vegas Golden Knights

#1. Quinn Hughes

The top player on the Canucks blue line and the reigning Norris Trophy winner as the NHL's best defenseman picked a stormy night to have one of his worst outings of the season.

He finished the contest with a team-worst -3 rating, getting caught out of position on all three Golden Knights goals, including the dagger late in the third period.

Hughes did lead the Canucks in ice time with 26:42 but contributed zero points and also committed a giveaway

#2. Jake DeBrusk

In these make-or-break style games with the Canucks desperate for points, they need their veteran leadership to step up their game. Jake DeBrusk, playing in his first season with the Canucks after signing a multi-year contract last offseason, failed to deliver.

He contributed zero points and failed to register a single shot on goal in 17:42 of ice time.

#3. Max Sasson

The little-used forward didn't make much of a case for himself to earn more playing time in the loss against the Golden Knights.

He finished with a -2 rating, the worst among all Canucks forwards, despite playing in just under 11 minutes of ice time; he also had zero points.

