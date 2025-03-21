3 least impressive Vancouver Canucks players from 4-3 OT loss to St. Louis Blues feat. Pius Suter 

The Vancouver Canucks, following their impressive win over the Western Conference-leading Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night, lost 4-3 in overtime to the St. Louis Blues two days later.

Ad

The Blues improved to 35-28-7 while the Canucks are now 32-25-12. There was no scoring in the opening 20 minutes of play and for most of the second period. But the ice was broken, thanks to a 13th goal of the season from Blues forward Zach Bolduc, giving the Blues the coveted lead.

Entering what would prove to be a tense third period, the Vancouver Canucks grabbed the lead thanks to a pair of quick goals from Kiefer Sherwood and Brock Boeser, their 15th and 21st of the season, respectively.

Ad

Trending

However, the Blues then immeidately turned the tables on the Vancouver Canucks with a pair of goals of their own in short order. First, Tyler Tucker scored his third goal to tie the game, followed by Dylan Hollaway's 23rd goal just 28 seconds later.

With the Vancouver Canucks desperately pressing for the tying marker, Boeser seized the most of his opportunity with seconds remaining in regulation:

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Canucks guaranteed themselves a point in the standings - but it's as far as they got. The Blues seized the extra point, thanks to their winning goal in overtime from Philip Broberg:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Canucks goaltender Kevin Lankinen made 25 saves on 29 shots he faced, while Jordan Binnington made 15 saves on 18 shots.

Three least impressive Vancouver Canucks players from 4-3 OT loss to St. Louis Blues

#1 Pius Suter

The versatile Canucks forward picked a poor night to not factor into his club's scoring in a critical game. Suter finished with zero points and finished with a -2 rating, the worst amongst all Canucks forwards. He was also guilty of a pair of turnovers.

Ad

#2 Jake DeBrusk

Like Suter, DeBrusk didn't factor into Vancouver's scoring against the Blues. In over 19 minutes of ice time, DeBrusk managed a single shot on goal with zero points; he also finished with a -1 rating.

#3 Tyler Myers

The towering Canucks defenseman has experienced ups and downs this season, and Thursday's loss against the Blues was of the latter variety with a -2 rating. He also had zero points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama