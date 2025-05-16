3 least impressive Washington Capitals players from 3-1 Game 5 loss to Carolina Hurricanes feat. Alex Ovechkin

The Washington Capitals were eliminated from the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs by the Carolina Hurricanes following their 3-1 loss in Game 5 of their second-round series.

Ad

The Capitals entered the postseason as the Eastern Conference’s top seed but failed to get past the Hurricanes.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Andrei Svechnikov scored at the 18:01 mark of the third period to break a 1-1 tie. Seth Jarvis added an empty-netter to seal the win for the Carolina Hurricanes. Jordan Staal got his first of the postseason to open the scoring in the first period. Meanwhile, Anthony Beauvillier replied for the Washington Capitals.

So, here’s a look at the three least impressive Washington Capitals players from their Game 5 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night at the Capital One Arena.

Ad

3 least impressive Washington Capitals players from Game 5 loss to Carolina Hurricanes

#3 Jakob Chychrun

Jakob Chychrun did not live up to expectations as the Washington Capitals’ best defenseman. In fact, a lost battle along the boards led to the Hurricanes’ first goal.

Here’s a look:

Expand Tweet

Ad

The replay showed how Jordan Martinook outmuscled Chychrun along the wall, allowing Staal to pick up the puck and fire it on goal. The sharp angle shot ended up beating Logan Thompson to give the Capitals the early lead.

Chychrun ended the night a minus-2 in nearly 23 minutes of ice time. While he got four shots on goal, he could not make up the difference offensively.

#2 Pierre-Luc Dubois

Pierre-Luc Dubois had a rough night for the Washington Capitals. He played in 17:25 minutes of ice time across 24 shifts. He notched two shots on goal but, most importantly, ended the night a minus-2.

Ad

As such, Dubois did not generate any significant goal-scoring opportunities, while being unable to play his role defensively.

#1 Alex Ovechkin

The NHL’s all-time leading goal scorer failed to find the back of the net. In nearly 21 minutes of ice time across 20 shifts, Ovechkin managed three shots on goal but ended the night a minus-2.

His lack of effort led to Svechnikov’s game-winner. Here’s a look:

Expand Tweet

Ad

The play started with Ovechkin taking a slap shot that missed the net by a mile. He then failed to corral the puck as it came back along the boards. That situation allowed the Hurricanes to start a rush going the other way.

Ultimately, Svechnikov beat Thompson from a ridiculous angle. Ovechkin, all the while, did not try to get back into the play. The lack of effort was too bad as he failed to lead the Capitals to a Game 6.

With their elimination, the Washington Capitals will get an early jump on their summer as they regroup, hoping to get back into contention next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama