Capitals HC Spencer Carbery sends clear message to team as playoff disappointment continues - "It cannot look like that"

The Washington Capitals are in a tough spot in the playoffs, and Spencer Carbery is trying his best to will them out of it. They're in the dreaded 3-1 hole against the Carolina Hurricanes despite being the Metropolitan Division's top seed and are in real danger of going home early.

Ad

During Game 4 on Monday, the Capitals failed to capitalize on an early power-play, as they couldn't get a single shot on goal, and watched their deficit double.

Despite being at a disadvantage, the Hurricanes scored again to make it 2-0. Carbery praised Carolina's penalty kill unit, but the coach did not mince words about his team's power-play lines.

“I saw what everybody else in the room saw," Carbery said, via Russian Machine Never Breaks. "It was not good. And so we made some adjustments, made some changes to personnel on it, but you can’t — their penalty kill is excellent, best in the league, has been for the last (five years), but it can’t look like that. It cannot look like that.”

Ad

Trending

One minute after Jordan Martinook went to the penalty box, Seth Jarvis scored a goal. The entire four-minute stretch on the power-play for Washington resulted in just two shots, both from Carolina.

Caps winger Tom Wilson also lamented that situation.

“Those moments are huge in the playoffs," Wilson said. "You’ve got to find a way to score. Simple as that. It’s not good enough. We’ve got to step up in that moment. It’s a huge turning point in the game. Special teams can be a momentum builder, as everybody knows. We’ve just got to find a way to pull the special teams our way a little bit.”

Ad

Washington returns home for Game 5 on Thursday with its back against the wall, as one more loss will end its season.

Caps HC Spencer Carbery opens up on 3-1 deficit

Despite being down 3-1 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Washington Capitals are not out of it. They've been relatively close in three of the four games against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Spencer Carbery lamented his team's missed chances (Imagn)

They've had chances to turn the tide, but Caps coach Spencer Carbery said that they're not taking them.

Ad

“We’re giving ourselves some opportunities," Carbery said on Monday, via Russian Machine Never Breaks. "We’re just not executing, making the play, whatever you want to call it, and making some mistakes, and they’re capitalizing.”

Game 5 is scheduled for Thursday at 7:00 p.m. ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama