3 least impressive Winnipeg Jets players from 5-2 Game 3 loss to Dallas Stars feat. Connor Hellebuyck

The Winnipeg Jets dropped Game 3 of the second-round series against the Dallas Stars in the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs by a score of 5-2 on Sunday night at the American Airlines Center.

With the loss, the Jets are now down 2-1 after grabbing a convincing 4-0 win in Game 2 last Friday night.

Kyle Connor and Nino Niederreiter scored the Winnipeg Jets, who entered the third period with the score tied at two. Meanwhile, Mikko Rantanen continued his torrid pace for the Dallas Stars, notching a goal and two assists. Roope Hintz (PPG), Thomas Harley, Alexander Petrovic, and Wyatt Johnston had the other tallies for the Stars.

So, here’s a look at the three least impressive Winnipeg Jets players from their Game 3 loss to the Dallas Stars on Sunday night.

3 least impressive Winnipeg Jets players from Game 3 loss to Dallas Stars

#3 Mark Scheifele

The Jets need Mark Scheifele to step up in Game 4 against the Stars - Source: Imagn

Mark Scheifele did not have his best game of the series for the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday night. He played in just under 21 minutes of ice time across 23 shifts. However, he was practically invisible as he failed to get a shot on net, much less influence the game’s outcome.

Scheifele registered a hit and a blocked shot while notching just 35.7% in the face-off circle. Moving forward, the Jets will be counting on Scheifele to turn things up as the Jets look to even the series in Game 4.

#2 Nikolaj Ehlers

Nikolaj Ehlers has been crucial in providing secondary scoring for the Winnipeg Jets this season. But in Game 3, Ehlers failed to find the back of the net in 16:24 of ice time across 22 shifts.

While Ehlers registered three shots on goal, he could generate significant offensive opportunities. The Jets will need Ehlers to rebound in Game 4 and put up a performance like he did in Game 2, scoring two goals and adding an assist for three points.

#1 Connor Hellebuyck

Vezina Trophy finalist Connor Hellebuyck had another shaky outing in Game 3 against Dallas - Source: Imagn

Connor Hellebuyck’s playoff demons resurfaced on Sunday night, as he surrendered five goals in the game, including three straight in the third period.

Hellebuyck seemed to have turned a corner in Game 2 as he put up his best performance of the postseason. Unfortunately for the Jets, Hellebuyck could not follow up Game 2’s brilliant outing with an equally effective one in Game 3.

The Jets will need Hellebuyck to turn the page on another shaky outing, as the club looks to even the series in Game 4 on Wednesday night at the American Airlines Center.

