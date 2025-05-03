3 least impressive Winnipeg Jets players from 5-2 loss in Game 6 to St. Louis Blues feat. Connor Hellebuyck

The Winnipeg Jets failed to close out their opening-round series against the St. Louis Blues on Friday night at the Enterprise Center.

The Blues chased Vezina-nominated goaltender Connor Hellebuyck after a four-goal outburst in a span of about five minutes in the second period. Eric Comrie took over, stopping all four shots he faced in the third period.

Philip Broberg, Nathan Walker, Cam Fowler, and Alexey Toropchenko scored for the St. Louis Blues. Meanwhile, the Winnipeg Jets scored twice on the power play with Cole Perfetti and Nino Niederreiter getting the goals.

So, here’s a look at the three least impressive Winnipeg Jets players from their Game 6 loss on Friday night.

3 least impressive Winnipeg Jets players from Game 6 loss

#3 Nikolaj Ehlers

The Jets hope Ehlers can be a significant factor in Game 7 - Source: ImagnN

Nikolaj Ehlers failed to get on the scoresheet for the Winnipeg Jets in Game 6. Ehlers, who’s been a solid middle-six forward for the Jets all season long, went quiet on Friday night, registering a minus-2 rating in 16 minutes of ice time across 18 shifts.

While he managed three shots on goal, Ehlers wasn’t a significant presence on the ice. The Jets will need Ehlers to play a key role in Game 7 as they look to move on and face the winner of the Colorado Avalanche-Dallas Stars series.

#2 Luke Schenn

Luke Schenn was brought in at the trade deadline by the Winnipeg Jets to stabilize their defense. The Jets hoped Schenn could be a mainstay in their bottom four, adding physicality and reliable shutdown defending.

However, Schenn hardly looked like an effective defenseman on Friday night as he finished Game 6 with a minus-3 rating in 15:37 of ice time over 23 shifts.

In particular, Schenn got burned as he was unable to keep the Blues from wreaking havoc in front of Connor Hellebuyck.

Here’s a look at Cam Fowler’s goal, one that Schenn could have done a better job of preventing:

Fowler’s point shot got through a maze of bodies in front of the net with Scheen standing there, puck-watching. Had Schenn done a better job of clearing the front of the net, Hellebuyck could have had a chance to stop the puck.

That didn’t happen, however, and the Jets went up 4-1.

#1 Connor Hellebuyck

St. Louis Blues chased Connor Hellebuyck for the third time in the series - Source: Imagn

The Blues chased Connor Hellevbuyck for the third time in the series. The five-spot the Blues put up in Game 6 has raised questions about Hellebuyck’s ability to elevate his postseason game.

At the other end of the ice, Jordan Binnington was sensational for the Blues. Binnington stopped the Jets' push late in the third period, preserving the Blues’ comfortable lead.

Hellebuyck and the Jets will need to turn things around quickly as they will square off in Game 7 on Sunday night. The home team has won every game in this season. So, the Jets will hope that trend continues in Game 7.

