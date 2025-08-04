3 Montreal Canadiens bounce-back candidates for 2025-26 feat. Patrik Laine

The Montreal Canadiens are looking to continue building on the success the club found in 2024-25 by making the playoffs. That success was predicated on big campaigns from players like captain Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, and Calder Trophy winner Lane Hutson.

Also, supporting cast members like Brendan Gallagher, Mike Matheson, and Josh Anderson helped push the Canadiens’ season forward.

But among the solid performance, three players stand out as potential bounce-back candidates after subpar seasons in 2024-25. So, here’s a look at the three top bounce-back candidates for the Montreal Canadiens in 2025-26.

3 Montreal Canadiens bounce-back candidates for 2025-26

#3 Joe Veleno

Joe Veleno hopes to bounce back in 2025-26 - Source: Imagn

Joe Veleno had a 2024-25 season to forget. He started the season with the Detroit Red Wings, but was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks after scoring five goals in 56 games. He seemed to rebound somewhat in the Windy City, notching three goals in 18 games.

However, Veleno was traded to the Seattle Kraken during the offseason, who then bought out the final year of his contract. The buyout erased Veleno’s $2.28 million cap hit. He signed a one-year, $900K deal with the Montreal Canadiens soon after.

As it stands, Veleno isn’t projected to make the team, according to Daily Faceoff. But he could get a shot sooner, rather than later, as injuries play a role throughout the season. Once he gets a shot in the lineup, Veleno could return to his career highs from two seasons ago.

#2 Kirby Dach

Kirby Dach could have a big bounce-back year - Source: Imagn

Kirby Dach had an injury-filled season with the Montreal Canadiens in 2024-25. He was sidelined for a good chunk of the season, appearing in just 54 games. He scored 10 goals and added 12 assists for 22 points.

The down year is justifiable under the circumstances. That’s why the Montreal Canadiens are not giving up on Dach. The club is hoping a healthy season can translate into Dach taking over the second-line spot permanently.

If that’s the case, the Canadiens could get numbers similar to his career high of 14 goals and 38 points posted in just 58 games during the 2022-23 season.

#1 Patrik Laine

Laine could top 30 goals again if healthy - Source: Imagn

Patrik Laine’s first season in Montreal started in disaster. He sustained a knee injury during a pre-season game that kept him sidelined until November. Upon his return, Laine showed signs of the 40-goal scorer he once was.

Unfortunately, Laine missed more time with assorted ailments. He returned to the lineup ready to contribute in the playoffs, but left after suffering a broken finger. All told, Laine scored 20 goals and 33 points in 52 regular-season games.

If he can play a full season, Laine could top 30 goals for the first time since the 2018-19 season while he was with the Winnipeg Jets. It’s also worth pointing out that Laine is in the final year of his current contract. So, there’s an added incentive for him to prove he’s still worthy of one more multi-year deal.

