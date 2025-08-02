3 New York Rangers bounce-back candidates for 2025-26 feat. Igor Shesterkin

The New York Rangers went from a Presidents’ Trophy season in 2023-24 to missing the playoffs in 2024-25. That sour campaign led to the dismissal of Peter Laviolette. In his place, Stanley Cup-winning coach Mike Sullivan took over.

Sullivan’s arrival promises to help the Rangers’ veteran core turn things around. That situation could bode well for three specific key team members.

So, here’s a look at the top three New York Rangers bounce-back candidates for the 2025-26 season.

3 New York Rangers bounce-back candidates for 2025-26

#3 Mika Zibanejad

Mika Zibanejad was under the microscope the entire season in 2024-25. His sliding numbers have led to questions about his longevity. He went from a 91-point campaign in 2022-23 to a 62-point year two seasons later.

While Zibanejad’s numbers are not awful, they aren’t commensurate with his top-line center status. But with Sullivan taking over, Zibanejad will get a chance to push the reset button. That situation could help Zibanejad get back to his former 30-goal, 70-point level.

Given the Rangers’ investment in Zibanejad, he’ll get every chance to prove he’s still among the league’s top centers.

#2 Vincent Trocheck

Vincent Trocheck is another player who had a subpar 2024-25 season, by his standards. Trocheck dropped his offensive output considerably, going from 77 points in 2023-24 to 59 in 2024-25.

Like Zibanejad, Trocheck should greatly benefit from Sullivan taking over behind the bench. Sullivan’s experience with high-level players like Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin should translate well in Broadway.

That’s why Rangers fans should expect Trocheck to hit the ice next fall with a new lease on the game. Most importantly, Trocheck will be looking to earn his coach’s confidence throughout training camp and early in the season.

#1 Igor Shesterkin

Igor Shesterkin dominated much of the team’s narrative last offseason due to his potential free agency. That didn’t happen as the Blue Shirts made Shesterkin the highest-paid goalie in the league.

Unfortunately, Shesterkin had somewhat of a down year, especially by his standards. Shesterkin played a career-high 61 games, but saw his numbers dip. He went from a respectable 2.58 GAA and a solid .913 SV% in 2023-24 to a 2.86 GAA and a .905 SV% in 2024-25.

Shesterkin’s numbers weren’t terrible, but they weren’t in line with a $92 million goalie. But like the other players on this list, having Mike Sullivan take over the bench boss role will give them a chance to start over.

That’s why Igor Shesterkin should have a great bounce-back year and could re-emerge in the Vezina Trophy conversation.

