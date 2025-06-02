3 NHL players to win back-to-back Conn Smythe trophy as playoff MVP ft. Sidney Crosby

The Conn Smythe Trophy recognizes the player most valuable to his team during the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Since the award was first issued in 1965, some of the greatest names in NHL history have been recipients of the Stanley Cup playoff MVP award. But only a select group has won the award on back-to-back occasions.

So, let’s take a look at three NHLers to win back-to-back Conn Smythe Trophies.

3 NHL players to win back-to-back Conn Smythe trophy as playoff MVP

#3 Bernie Parent

Bernie Parent backstopped the Flyers to two Cups in the 1970s - Source: Imagn

The Broad Street Bullies of the 1970s made it to the Stanley Cup Final three years in a row. But it was the 1974 and 1975 teams that won back-to-back Cups guided by their MVP goalie Bernie Parent.

In 1974, Parent started 17 games, going 12-5 with a stellar 2.02 GAA and a .933 SV% and four shutouts. He followed up his performance the following season going 10-5 with a 1.89 GAA and a .924 SV%.

He was never able to replicate his success in subsequent postseasons, despite making a third-straight Cup Final appearance in 1976, losing to the Montreal Canadiens.

#2 Mario Lemieux

Mario Lemieux's superhuman efforts brought two Cups to Pittsburgh in the early 90s- Source: Imagn

Mario Lemieux solidified his legacy as one of the NHL’s all-time greats by winning back-to-back Stanley Cups with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1991 and 1992. Lemieux’s goal against the Minnesota North Stars in the ’91 Cup Final stands as one of the greatest ever.

In the Pens’ 1991 run, Lemieux played 23 games, scoring 16 goals and totaling 44 points. He followed up the next spring by registering 15 goals and 34 points in 15 games as the Pens defeated the Chicago Blackhawks in six games.

Lemieux’s playoff performances remain among the most remarkable individual efforts in NHL history.

#1 Sidney Crosby

Sidney Crosby took home the Conn Smythe Trophy two times - Source: Imagn

More than two decades later, another Pittsburgh Penguins player won back-to-back Conn Smythe Trophies. It was Sidney Crosby’s turn to lead the Pens to two consecutive championships in 2016 and 2017.

In 2016, Crosby and the Pens downed an upstart San Jose Sharks team that came close to capturing the Stanley Cup but ultimately fell to the Penguins in six games. Crosby led the Penguins with six goals and 19 points in 24 games.

The following postseason, Crosby outdid himself, notching eight goals and 19 points in 24 games to take home his second Conn Smythe Trophy. It was Crosby’s third Stanley Cup, though the 2009 Conn Smythe Trophy went to his longtime friend and teammate Evgeni Malkin.

Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers will be looking to make it back-to-back Conn Smythe Trophies as the Oilers look to capture their first Cup in over three decades.

