3 NHL stars who could surpass Kirill Kaprizov’s record-breaking $136M contract extension

The Minnesota Wild signed Russian star winger Kirill Kaprizov to an eight-year, $136 million contract extension.

The contract is the richest ever in NHL history, but it could very well be beaten in the coming weeks and months. The 2026 NHL free agent class is stacked, and here are three players who could surpass Kaprizov's deal.

3 NHL stars who could surpass Kirill Kaprizov's deal

#1, Connor McDavid

Connor McDavid is set to be a free agent on July 1, and he could surpass Kirill Kaprizov's deal.

Although Kaprizov is set to make $17 million per season, McDavid is set to surpass that. However, McDavid may not sign a seven or eight-year deal to pass the total money that Kaprizov signed for.

But McDavid will no doubt make more money than Kaprizov when he signs his new deal with whatever team it's with.

#2, Jack Eichel

Jack Eichel is a pending free agent - Source: Imagn

Jack Eichel is set to be a free agent on July 1, but all signs point to him signing with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Eichel is a star player for Vegas and should be in line for a massive payday. The star centerman is turning 29 later this month, so he could still get a lengthy long-term deal.

Although Eichel is around the same caliber of player as Kaprizov, he may take a discount to remain in Vegas.

Eichel could sign a max-term deal, but it could be around the $15 million per year range. But, if he leaves Vegas, he could look for the most money and surpass Kaprizov's deal.

#3, Auston Matthews

Auston Matthews still has three more years left on his deal, but when he hits free agency in 2028, he will no doubt sign for more than $17 million per season.

Matthews has been signing short-term deals so he can keep returning to the open market to get the most money.

Although Matthews is unlikely to sign a lengthy deal to surpass the $136 million deal, he will easily make more than the $17 million per season that Kaprizov is making.

