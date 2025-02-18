3 NHLers who boosted their trade stock at 4 Nations Face-Off ft. Rickard Rakell

The NHL trade deadline is rapidly approaching on March 7 and during the 4 Nations Face-Off, some players helped boost their draft stock.

The tournament saw the best NHL players from Canada, USA, Finland and Sweden. Some of those players could soon be dealt. It's unlikely many from the tournament will be traded, but here are three who could be traded.

3 NHLers who boosted their trade stock at 4 Nations Face-Off

#1. Rickard Rakell

Rickard Rakell was a late addition to Sweden's roster and he played well. With the Pittsburgh Penguins out of a playoff spot, Rakell is likely to be traded.

The Athletic has Rakell as the second-ranked player on their trade bait board. At the 4 Nations Face-Off, Rakell didn't record a point, but he played a defensive role on Sweden.

Rakell was asked to change his game in this tournament, and he did that showing he can play anywhere in a lineup which should help his trade stock.

#2. Brock Nelson

Brock Nelson is the top player available on The Athletic's trade bait board. The New York Islanders forward is on Team USA but hasn't had much of an impactful role offensively.

Nelson has yet to record a point, but on this roster, he isn't asked to do that. Instead, like Rakell, he's on a checking and defensive line. Nelson has played well defensively for the USA, which should boost his trade stock.

Not only can Nelson score in the NHL, but this tournament has shown to teams he can be trusted defensively late in games.

#3. Brad Marchand

Brad Marchand is the Boston Bruins captain and with him in the final year of his deal, his name has come up in trade rumors.

The Athletic has him on their trade bait board. Marchand has had a physical role on Team Canada. He has one goal in three games.

Although Marchand has said he doesn't want to be traded, that decision isn't entirely on him. For now, he is an impactful player who boosted his trade stock with his play in the tourney.

