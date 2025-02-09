Brock Nelson yet to sign extension with New York Islanders following ongoing trade speculations: Reports

Per previous reports, the New York Islanders were working to extend Brock Nelson’s contract amid all the trade rumors. However, things have not progressed, and Nelson is still without a contract. He is in the final season of his six-year, $36 million deal and could become a free agent after the 2024-25 season.

Stefen Rosner of the Hockey News wrote:

"According to industry sources, the Islanders and Nelson have not yet agreed to a contract extension," Rosner said. "There are many questions that have to be answered prior to the pen hitting paper, like what Nelson is looking for on his next deal, how many years, and how high the Islanders are willing to go per year. The biggest question is about the route the organization is planning on going."

Nelson, drafted 30th overall in 2010, has played his entire career with the Islanders. This season, he has 33 points (16 goals, 17 assists) in 54 games. His impact is clear - he has 20 points and a +17 rating in Isles wins.

Previously, NHL insider Anthony LaRocco confirmed the Islanders want to keep Brock Nelson. The team is currently 25-22-7 in a tight playoff race. Nelson had a career-high 75 points in 2022-23 and has 564 points in 894 career games.

"As others have said, can confirm that the #Isles are indeed trying to extend Brock Nelson and of course are trying to acquire a particular Swede that plays in Western Canada. Wonder who??" LaRocco tweeted. on X,

Brock Nelson dismissed all the rumors of the trade earlier

ESPN’s John Buccigross claimed Brock Nelson would sign with the Minnesota Wild. However, Nelson dismissed this, saying analysts are not always right. He said he is focusing on his play, not speculation.

"That's just part of the outside noise," Nelson said. "I'm not trying to really think about that. I'm just trying to play and worry about it here, and all that stuff will sort itself out. Let Buccigross and the other guys speculate what they think is going to happen. Because they're not always right."

Although it's not just Buccigross, NHL insider Pierre LeBrun also discussed the Winnipeg Jets' interest in TSN's broadcast on Wednesday.

"I think that a guy like Brock Nelson has been discussed internally by the Jets," LeBrun said.

Brock Nelson could help the Jets and Wild, both in playoff spots. However, trading him may be difficult since the Islanders are also competing. Nelson's contract situation remains uncertain, but New York hopes to keep him long-term.

