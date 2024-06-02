3 NY Rangers players who disappointed in elimination Game 6 2-1 loss feat. Jacob Trouba

The NY Rangers’ season has come to an end following a 2-1 loss in game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Florida Panthers advance to the Stanley Cup Finals, where they meet the winner of the Western Conference Finals series between the Edmonton Oilers and the Dallas Stars.

While the Rangers made the game close late in the third period, it wasn’t enough to force overtime. The Panthers locked the game down in the final minutes, ending the Rangers’ playoff run.

With the game now in the books, it’s worth taking a look at three NY Rangers players who were disappointing in game 6.

Three NY Rangers players who disappointed in game 6

#1 Mika Zibanejad

Mika Zibanejad continued his lack of offensive production in game 6. He didn’t register a point while adding three shots on goal. He played a role in Artemi Panarin’s goal late in the third but failed to generate much offense throughout the game.

The Rangers expected more from their top-line center but failed to get it in game 6. The Panthers’ tight-checking style and equally tough forecheck prevented Zibanejad from playing his usual fast-paced game.

Zibanejad and teammates will have the summer to reflect on why they were unable to solve the Panthers’ defensive game.

#2 Adam Fox

Adam Fox failed to be the difference-maker on the ice the Rangers needed in an elimination game. Fox is a Norris Trophy-caliber defenseman but failed to assert himself during this series. While he notched up an assist in game 6, he wasn’t the force the Rangers needed to break the game open.

Fox was the NY Rangers’ best all-around defenseman. However, the Rangers didn’t get the Norris Trophy Adam Fox needed to get the Rangers over the hump and into the Stanley Cup Finals.

A similar reflection can be made for K’Andre Miller. He was mostly a no-show throughout the series. While he provided steady minutes, he failed to replicate the success he found during the regular season.

#3 Jacob Trouba

The NY Rangers captain didn't live up to expectations in this series. Sam Bennett’s goal late in the first period of game 6 highlighted how slow and vulnerable Trouba could be. The Panthers capitalized on the weakest link of the Rangers’ defense, allowing them to score and control the game’s pace.

Trouba’s questionable performance throughout the series against the Panthers has made him the most disappointing player of game 6 and the series overall. The Panthers recognized that Trouba’s weaknesses and took full advantage.

Trouba ends a frustrating series with very little to show after a very successful regular season.