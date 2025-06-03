3 Oilers superstars with all on the line in 2025 Stanley Cup Final ft. Connor McDavid

The Edmonton Oilers are back in the Stanley Cup Final to rematch the Florida Panthers after losing in Game 7 to the same Panthers team last season.
Edmonton is looking to finally get over the hump and win the Cup, as the pressure is on the Oilers. Heading into the Cup Final, here are three players who need to step up and have plenty of pressure on them.
3 Oilers superstars with all on the line in 2025 Stanley Cup Final
#1. Connor McDavid
The Edmonton Oilers are led by Connor McDavid, who is the best player in the NHL, and if Edmonton wins, he will be the big reason why.
McDavid can take over games offensively, and he will need to have success on offense to help Edmonton win games. McDavid is also playing better defensively, which is key for the team.
Ultimately, McDavid is already considered one of the best players ever, but he needs to win a Cup to really cement himself.
#2 Leon Draisaitl
The Edmonton Oilers are known to have a two-headed monster in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.
In the Cup Final last season, Draisaitl never scored and had just three assists in seven games. He was injured last season against the Panthers, so Draisaitl has something to prove this time around.
If the Oilers are going to win the Cup Final, Draisaitl will need to chip in more offensively and be a reason why Edmonton wins games.
Draisaitl, like McDavid, will have his legacy cemented as an all-time great with a Stanley Cup under his belt.
#3 Stuart Skinner
Stuart Skinner is the Edmonton Oilers goalie, and he can cement his legacy with a Cup.
Skinner has been inconsistent at times, but he has been solid as of late. If he can continue to play well and help Edmonton win the Cup, it will prolong his career, as being a Cup-winning goalie will allow him to get more opportunities.
Meanwhile, with the Olympics next year, if Skinner helps Edmonton win the Cup, he could find himself on Team Canada.
