3 Pittsburgh Penguins bounce-back candidates for 2025-26 feat. Erik Karlsson

The Pittsburgh Penguins were one of the worst teams in the NHL last season and will likely be near the bottom of the standings again.
However, even though Pittsburgh is likely entering the beginning stages of a rebuild, some players should have bounce-back seasons.
3 Pittsburgh Penguins bounce-back candidates
#1, Erik Karlsson
The Pittsburgh Penguins acquired Erik Karlsson in a bold move as the Swede was one of the best offensive defenseman in the NHL.
Since coming to Pittsburgh, Karlsson hasn't been able to live up to the expectations as last season, when he recorded just 11 goals and 42 assists for 53 points. But the year before he got to Pittsburgh, he had 101 points.
Karlsson's name has come up in trade rumors, and he'll likely want to perform at a high level to boost his trade stock to go to a Cup contender.
#2, Kevin Hayes
Kevin Hayes was brought into Pittsburgh last season to add some veteran presence to the room.
Hayes was also going to be a secondary scorer, but he struggled to produce. Hayes recorded just 13 goals and 10 assists for 23 points 64 games, but he should be able to do more than that.
Hayes can play a physical role and be a 20-goal scorer, and with him being in the final year of his deal, he should look to play well to boost his trade stock.
#3, Rutger McGroarty
Rutger McGroarty was selected 14th overall by Winnipeg in 2022, but he didn't plan to sign with the Jets and was traded to the Penguins.
In his first year as a pro, McGroarty was supposed to be an impact young player. However, he struggled as he played in just 8 NHL games, recording 1 goal and 2 assists for 3 points.
McGroarty should be a full-time player in the NHL next season so should have a much better season and prove why he was one of the top prospects in the NHL.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama