3 players Maple Leafs could have signed for $1.825M instead of settling arbitration with Nick Robertson ft. Corey Perry

The Toronto Maple Leafs agreed to terms with RFA forward Nick Robertson on a one-year, $1.825 million contract on Saturday. The deal avoided the two sides heading to an arbitration hearing scheduled for Sunday.
However, news of the deal has been met with mixed reactions. While some believe the Maple Leafs got it right by avoiding arbitration, others feel that Robertson’s new contract is a massive overpay.
With that in mind, here’s a look at three players the Toronto Maple Leafs could have signed with Nick Robertson’s $1.825 million cap hit or less.
3 players Maple Leafs could have signed for $1.825M instead of settling arbitration with Nick Robertson
#3 Victor Olofsson
Former Vegas Golden Knights forward Victor Olofsson remains on the free-agent market. The 30-year-old winger had similar numbers to Nick Robertson’s this past season, scoring 15 goals and adding 29 points in 56 games.
However, Olofsson signed a one-year, $1.075 million contract last season. As such, the Leafs could have gotten similar value with Olofsson for roughly half the price.
Additionally, Olofsson is a solid bottom-six winger who can play both wings. That’s an interesting added value considering how significant depth can be throughout the season.
#2 Nick Bjugstad
Nick Bjugstad signed with the St. Louis Blues this offseason after spending two seasons with the Arizona Coyotes/Utah Mammoth. Last season was a bit of a down year for the 33-year-old center. He scored just eight goals in 66 games after notching 22 in 76 the previous season.
Despite a solid track record, Bjugstad signed this offseason for $1.75 million AAV over two years. While Bjugstad is ten years older than Robertson, he’s a much more versatile player who could slide into any situation.
Unlike Robertson, Bjugstad is the sort of player Craig Berube could rely upon in virtually any role on the team. The Maple Leafs could have made better use of their cap space by signing Bjugstad instead of paying for Robertson, who is unlikely to make the team.
#1 Corey Perry
The 41-year-old Corey Perry signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Los Angeles Kings this offseason. The deal was justified as Perry is coming off a solid season with the Edmonton Oilers, in which he scored 19 goals and 30 points in 81 games.
Adding Perry to the Leafs’ middle six would have added a solid veteran presence. Regardless of Perry’s age, the Leafs could have used his depth scoring and proven track record in the postseason.
While it may be unclear how much Perry has left in the tank, he would have been a much better addition than Nick Robertson at this point.
