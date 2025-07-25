  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Corey Perry
  • Corey Perry gets 100% honest about his exit from Edmonton Oilers after back-to-back Stanley Cup losses 

Corey Perry gets 100% honest about his exit from Edmonton Oilers after back-to-back Stanley Cup losses 

By ARJUN B
Published Jul 25, 2025 03:13 GMT
NHL: JAN 15 Oilers at Wild - Source: Getty
Corey Perry gets 100% honest about his exit from Edmonton Oilers - Source: Getty

Corey Perry's tenure with the Edmonton Oilers came to an end after two consecutive heartbreaking Stanley Cup Final losses. The veteran forward is now opening up about his departure from the Alberta capital.

Ad

Speaking at a celebrity golf tournament in Lionhead, Ontario, Perry didn't hold back when discussing his decision to sign a one-year, $2 million contract with the LA Kings in free agency.

"It was sad and tough to leave Edmonton," Perry said via NHL.com. "We had a good thing going there, especially with the family, my teammates, my little guy's hockey, his hockey team, his hockey buddies."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Perry added it wasn’t easy leaving Edmonton, but he’s excited about the opportunity to create new memories in Los Angeles. Having spent 14 seasons with the Anaheim Ducks, he’s no stranger to Southern California and sees this move to the Kings as something of a return home.

"Playing in California, playing in Anaheim for 14 years, you kind of call that home. It was a big part of my career, my life, and it always will be,” he added.
Ad
Ad

Despite the Oilers' back-to-back Stanley Cup Final appearances, Corey Perry was unable to capture a second championship of his career. He recorded 19 goals and 30 points in 81 regular-season games last year, followed by 14 points in 22 playoff contests.

Corey Perry on signing with LA Kings

Corey Perry said Kings GM Ken Holland wasted no time reaching out during free agency to bring him to Los Angeles. Holland had also been instrumental in signing him to Edmonton two years earlier when he held the GM role there.

Ad

Perry pointed out how well the Kings played against the Oilers in the playoffs:

“LA was a great hockey team. Those series could have gone either way. We found a way to beat them in the end, but you could see what they have. And the moves Kenny has subsequently made and the players he’s brought in have helped the team – good acquisitions, good depth.”

Corey Perry was one of several offseason additions for the Kings, alongside forward Joel Armia, defensemen Cody Ceci and Brian Dumoulin and goaltender Anton Forsberg.

About the author
ARJUN B

ARJUN B

Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Veer Badani
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications