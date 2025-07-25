Corey Perry's tenure with the Edmonton Oilers came to an end after two consecutive heartbreaking Stanley Cup Final losses. The veteran forward is now opening up about his departure from the Alberta capital. Speaking at a celebrity golf tournament in Lionhead, Ontario, Perry didn't hold back when discussing his decision to sign a one-year, $2 million contract with the LA Kings in free agency. &quot;It was sad and tough to leave Edmonton,&quot; Perry said via NHL.com. &quot;We had a good thing going there, especially with the family, my teammates, my little guy's hockey, his hockey team, his hockey buddies.&quot; Perry added it wasn’t easy leaving Edmonton, but he’s excited about the opportunity to create new memories in Los Angeles. Having spent 14 seasons with the Anaheim Ducks, he’s no stranger to Southern California and sees this move to the Kings as something of a return home. &quot;Playing in California, playing in Anaheim for 14 years, you kind of call that home. It was a big part of my career, my life, and it always will be,” he added.Despite the Oilers' back-to-back Stanley Cup Final appearances, Corey Perry was unable to capture a second championship of his career. He recorded 19 goals and 30 points in 81 regular-season games last year, followed by 14 points in 22 playoff contests. Corey Perry on signing with LA KingsCorey Perry said Kings GM Ken Holland wasted no time reaching out during free agency to bring him to Los Angeles. Holland had also been instrumental in signing him to Edmonton two years earlier when he held the GM role there. Perry pointed out how well the Kings played against the Oilers in the playoffs: “LA was a great hockey team. Those series could have gone either way. We found a way to beat them in the end, but you could see what they have. And the moves Kenny has subsequently made and the players he’s brought in have helped the team – good acquisitions, good depth.” Corey Perry was one of several offseason additions for the Kings, alongside forward Joel Armia, defensemen Cody Ceci and Brian Dumoulin and goaltender Anton Forsberg.