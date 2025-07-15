LA Kings GM Ken Holland to 'ramp up' contract talks with $22,000,000 star - "Get him signed to a long-term deal"

The LA Kings will be looking to re-sign top-line winger Adrian Kempe this summer, the Fourth Period reports.

In a piece published on July 15, the Fourth Period reported an interview LA Kings’ GM Ken Holland had on NHL Network Radio. In the interview, Holland addressed the team’s plans as they relate to Kempe.

Kempe, who is entering the final year of a four-year, $22 million contract, is eligible to sign an extension immediately. As such, the LA Kings are looking to get a deal done sooner rather than later.

Holland stated:

“We’ve talked a couple of times. We’re going to get ramped up there. Obviously, I’d like to sign him to an extension. He’s an important guy on the team. I believe he wants to stay.”

Holland’s comments refer to conversations he’s had with Kempe’s agent, J.P. Barry. The two sides have purportedly discussed the possibility of Kempe remaining in Tinseltown. So, it seems the rest of the summer to figure something out.

He added:

“I’ve got to get going on that front. Certainly, I want to get him signed to a long-term deal, he’s a real important part of the team.”

The 28-year-old Swedish forward had another solid season in 2024-25. He scored 35 goals and added 38 assists for 73 points in 81 games. It was his second 70-plus-point season and third straight over 60. He’s topped 30 goals three times and 40 goals once.

Kempe has spent his entire career in Los Angeles since being drafted 29th overall in 2014.

Kempe to represent LA Kings at 2026 Olympic Games

Adrian Kempe will be looking to play for Team Sweden following his appearance in the 4 Nations Face-Off - Source: Imagn

Adrian Kempe will join teammate Kevin Fiala as the two LA Kings representatives at the 2026 Olympic Games.

Kempe was among the first six players named to Team Sweden’s preliminary roster for the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano-Cortina back in June.

The Swedish side will feature plenty of firepower with William Nylander and Lucas Raymond named to the squad. Also, Buffalo Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin and Tampa Bay Lightning captain Victor Hedman will be on the squad.

Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog rounds out the initial group of players named to Team Sweden.

As for Kempe, his presence will be crucial as he’s the best two-way forward on the Swedish side. His elite scoring skills and stellar defensive play will prove to be crucial as the Swedes will be looking to avenge the losses suffered during the 4 Nations Face-Off back in February.

The 2026 Olympics will mark the first time NHLers will take part in the Olympic Games since 2014 in Sochi, Russia.

