3 players Toronto Maple Leafs must let go of in 2024 offseason ft. Mitch Marner

The Toronto Maple Leafs are facing elimination in their first-round series against the Boston Bruins.

Toronto trails Boston 3-1 after losing both Games 3 and 4 at home. In the series, some of its top players have struggled. And it has led to yet another struggle in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Toronto won its first series in 19 years in 2023.

Whether the Toronto Maple Leafs extend the series or not, there will be multiple players facing scrutiny in the summer.

NHL teams have their core group. But in many cases, that core does not stay together forever. When the team loses on a consistent basis or does not quite reach its potential, as Toronto has done, it may be time for a roster shuffle.

Here are three key players the Toronto Maple Leafs may have to part ways with in the offseason.

3 key players Toronto Maple Leafs may need to let go of this offseason

#1 Mitch Marner

Mitch Marner has had a tough 2024 playoffs.

In four games, the 26-goal scorer has only two points. Marner has 49 points (11 goals, 38 assists) in 54 career playoff games.

In Game 4, Marner looked to be at the center of attention, but not in a good way.

To put it simply, the Leafs have simply not been good enough in the playoffs. Marner has been a part of that.

#2 Ryan Reaves

Ryan Reaves has not been a good fit in Toronto.

The Maple Leafs brought in the longtime tough guy to give them a bigger presence and hoped he would be the difference in getting them to the next step. He has not been.

Reaves only played in 49 games. He had six points (four goals, two assists) and 49 penalty minutes. He has had one assist in four playoff games.

The 37-year-old is likely nearing the end of his career but can make a bigger impact on a younger team, perhaps protecting Connor Bedard in Chicago.

#3 Ilya Samsonov

Ilya Samsonov has been another player that has let down the Toronto Maple Leafs this season, especially in the playoffs.

The starting goaltender is 1-3 with a 3.31 goals-against average and a .882 save percentage in four starts. In a pivotal Game 4, Samsonov allowed three goals on only 20 shots.

The Maple Leafs need better goaltending. They have for quite some time now. They will probably not give up on Samsonov yet, but the team needs to have a short leash with its goalies until it finds a better solution.