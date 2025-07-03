3 reasons why Canucks failed to retain Pius Suter during 2025 NHL free agency

The Vancouver Canucks lost center Pius Suter to NHL free agency on Wednesday. Suter signed a two-year, $8.25 million deal with the St. Louis Blues, per PuckPedia.

Suter spent two seasons in Vancouver, posting career-highs in goals, assists, and points this past season. The 29-year-old scored 25 goals, marking 10 more than his previous high of 15.

While fans hoped the club could retain Suter like they did Brock Boeser, the club was unable to do so.

That’s why it’s worth looking into the three key reasons why the Vancouver Canucks were unable to retain Pius Suter during 2025 NHL free agency.

#3 Change behind the bench

Vancouver bid farewell to Rick Tocchet and hired Adam Foote as their new head coach. Suter thrived under Tocchet, gaining a more prominent role as injuries took their toll throughout the season.

However, there’s no telling if Suter would have had the same role under Foote. Foote, as a former defenseman, is more focused on playing a solid defensive game. Such an approach could have affected Suter’s offensive production.

Suter could feel better suited to Jim Montgomery’s balanced approach in St. Louis. There, Suter will have a shot at playing a meaningful top-six role similar to the one he had in Vancouver under Tocchet.

#2 Change of scenery

Last season was a tough year for the Canucks all around. The team struggled at both ends of the ice. There were frustrating losses during crucial games down the stretch.

Injuries also took their toll on the team, leaving the club shorthanded for long stretches. Then, there were the public feuds that played out in the media.

Such conditions can get to players. So, it’s possible Suter felt that a change of scenery would be beneficial for him as a player and a person. In a way, Suter gets a clean slate in St. Louis, allowing him to dump some baggage accumulated in Vancouver.

#1 Canucks and Blues are trending in opposite directions

The Canucks and Blues are two teams heading in different directions. The Blues are on the rise, returning to the playoffs after a brief two-year rebuild.

Meanwhile, Vancouver missed the playoffs after making it to the second round the year before. This upcoming season comes with uncertainty as the team will look to recapture their team identity.

That situation could have influenced Pius Suter’s thinking. He could have believed that going to a team poised to make a solid playoff run offered him a better opportunity than a team that could be struggling just to make the postseason.

