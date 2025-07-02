Thatcher Demko's agent reveals behind the scenes of 3-year, $25.5M contract negotiation with Canucks

Vancouver Canucks netminder Thatcher Demko’s agent Jordan Neumann delivered insights into the negotiations that culminated in a three-year, $25.5 million contract on Tuesday.

During an appearance on the Donnie and Dhali Show published on Jul 2, Neumann offered his take on how the negotiations between Thatcher Demko’s camp and the Canucks transpired.

Neumann stated:

"You know what it was. It was slow to start, and then, really, once we got going, I would say things were, were relatively smooth.”

The comments underscore the cordial relationship between both sides. That good relationship allowed both parties to reach a middle ground. Neumann added the following to that effect:

“I think Jim and I have known each other for many, many years. We had one or two really good conversations. I think we both got comfortable with the idea that each side was going to kind of sort of give up something, which is the essence of a negotiation.”

Once both Thatcher Demko’s camp and the Canucks were able to compromise, the deal worked out easily. Neumann concluded:

“And once we both were comfortable and agreed with that, I thought it went pretty well."

Thatcher Demko will play the final year of his current deal in 2025-26. His extension will kick in 2026-27, taking his cap hit from $5 million to $8.5 million.

Thatcher Demko, Connor Garland eager to return to Canucks

Demko will return along with Brock Boeser next season - Source: Imagn

Canucks GM Patrik Allvin discussed the interest Connor Garland and Thatcher Demko had in returning to Vancouver in a piece published by The Hockey News on July 1.

In the piece, Allvin stated:

"Yeah, obviously, we've been talking to Connor and Demko here over the last couple of weeks. And since they left here, they actually expressed a high interest of coming back.”

That interest translated into new contracts for both players. Demko signed his three-year contract, while Garland signed a six-year, $36 million pact.

Both players will remain with the Canucks for the foreseeable future as the club looks to get back into the playoff hunt. The Canucks also re-signed UFA winger Brock Boeser, keeping most of the core that made a strong playoff run in 2023-24.

Allvin expressed his optimism, particularly with new coach Adam Foote taking over behind the bench. Allvin was clear that the Canucks played well at times. But it was injuries that affected the team significantly, leading it to miss the playoffs.

If all goes well, Allvin believes, the Canucks should have a solid bounce-back season. With promising young players coming up the pipeline from Abbottsford, the Canucks could have a solid bounce-back season.

