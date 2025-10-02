3 reasons why Devils might end up regretting Luke Hughes’ $63M contract extension

The New Jersey Devils finally signed Luke Hughes to a seven-year, $63 million deal.

Hughes was an RFA and opted not to sign a bridge deal, as he signed a long-term deal to be a fixture on the Devils' blue line. However, the deal could end up being a bad one, and here are three reasons why the team may regret the contract.

3 reasons why Devils may regret Luke Hughes’ extension

#1, He doesn't take the next step

New Jersey is paying Luke Hughes $9 million per season, which is a hefty amount for a 22-year-old.

Hughes has only played in two full NHL seasons, as he's skated in 155 career games. Although he has shown some flashes of promise, he still has only two seasons of pro hockey under his belt.

The Devils are banking on him taking massive steps forward, but if he doesn't, this contract could be a bad one.

#2, He struggles defensively

Hughes is a great offensive defenseman, but defensively, there is still major work to be done.

Although offensive defensemen are sought after, like Erik Karlsson, among others, you still need to be able to play defensively.

If Hughes doesn't improve his defensive game, he could be a liability out there and won't be out on the ice late in games.

The Devils are paying Hughes to be a true No. 1 defenseman, and New Jersey needs him to be out on the ice in all situations. But, if he doesn't improve defensively, he won't be on the ice late in games when the Devils are trying to close out games, which they need for a No. 1 defenseman.

#3, Limits New Jersey's cap

The Devils decided to give a long-term deal to Hughes, which locks him in at $9 million per season.

Although the final couple of years could be a steal, the first couple could seem like an overpay. Even though the cap is going up every year, $9 million for a second-pairing defenseman, which Hughes is right now, is a lot, and limits the Devils' cap for the time being.

But if Hughes does take the next step, it will be a good deal.

