New York Rangers center J.T. Miller could be among the frontrunners for the team’s captaincy. The 32-year-old veteran rejoined the Blue Shirts after stints with the Tampa Bay Lightning and Vancouver Canucks.

Ad

Upon his return, Miller notched 13 goals and 35 points in 32 games. That situation prompted notable NY Post columnist Larry Brooks to urge the New York Rangers to name Miller as the team’s next captain in an August 9 piece.

While there is merit to Brook’s assessment, three reasons stand out as one why the New York Rangers should not bestow J.T. Miller with the team’s captaincy.

3 reasons why J.T. Miller should not be appointed New York Rangers captain

#3 There are other deserving candidates

Ad

Trending

J.T. Miller is not the only deserving candidate for the team’s captaincy. Other players could take over as captain without missing a hitch. Specifically, Artemi Panarin has shown his leadership skills throughout his time in New York. His role as the club's leading scorer is also another worthy reason.

Adam Fox has been a solid presence on the team’s blue line. He emerged as the club’s top defenseman and a significant leader even with Jacob Trouba’s shadow cast over him.

Ad

There’s also Vincent Trocheck. Trocheck has quietly emerged as one of the club’s most prominent players. While his offensive numbers have dipped, his effort has not. Trocheck has been among the New York Rangers' most consistent team players.

#2 Miller is not the longest-tenured player on the team

While J.T. Miller was drafted in 2011 and played for the Rangers a decade ago, he’s not the team’s longest-tenured player. That role falls to Mika Zibanejad. Zibanejad became the team’s longest-serving player after Chris Kreider was traded to the Anaheim Ducks this summer.

Ad

As such, Zibanejad could stake a claim on the Rangers’ captaincy due to his time with the team. While that’s not the only reason for Zibanejad’s claim, it could be frowned upon to see Zibanejad passed over for a relative newcomer to the team.

#1 Miller hasn’t quite proven himself yet

J.T. Miller is a proven winner. But he hasn’t quite achieved that in a Rangers uniform. His small 32-game sample size in 2024-25 isn’t quite enough to make a convincing case for his captaincy.

Ad

Perhaps a full season would provide head coach Mike Sullivan and GM Chris Drury enough ammunition to name Miller the team’s unquestioned captain. If the club were to don the C on him now, there could be questions about him deserving the role.

So, the Rangers might need to wait another season for Miller to prove himself beyond a doubt that he’s the team’s undeniable leader.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama