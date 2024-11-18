3 reasons why Maple Leafs could suffer as Ryan Reaves serves 5-game suspension

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves' suspension for roughing Edmonton Oilers blueliner Darnell Nurse further complicates the Leafs’ lineup situation. Toronto is already without captain Auston Matthews and Calle Jarnkrok.

As such, Reaves’ suspension forces coach Craig Berube to shuffle lines to accommodate the loss of another forward. So, here’s a look at three reasons why the Maple Leafs could suffer due to Ryan Reaves’ five-game suspension.

3 reasons why Toronto Maple Leafs could suffer from Ryan Reaves suspension

#3 Reaves absence

While Reaves doesn’t play very many minutes each game, his presence in the lineup sends a message to other teams that the Leafs are a team to be taken seriously.

Of course, there are plenty of players on the Leafs with a physical style. Max Domi, Chris Tanev, Jake McCabe and Steven Lorentz are all tough players. However, none of them command the same presence that Ryan Reaves does.

So, it remains to be seen who could step up to command the same type of respect that Reaves elicits from opponents.

#2 Loss of leadership

One of Reaves’ most overlooked qualities is his leadership on and off the ice. Off the ice, the suspension should not affect Reaves’ role as a veteran leader and voice in the clubhouse. On the ice, Reaves’ absence should motivate other players to step up and become more vocal.

This is especially applicable when Toronto plays tough opponents such as the Edmonton Oilers. During the Oilers game, the Leafs pushed back after trailing in the third period. While the Leafs gave back the lead late in the third, they did not back down and won in overtime.

Reaves’ role as a leader will be missed on the bench and during intermissions.

#1 Lack of physicality

Indeed, Reaves brings an element of physicality that is hard to match. Of course, some of the aforementioned players can play a hard-checking style as well. But without Reaves, the Leafs lose aggressiveness. That aggression serves as a deterrent for other teams looking to push Toronto’s stars around.

While this point isn’t about the schoolyard bully being suspended, it’s about the Leafs losing a critical element that has become a staple in Craig Berube’s system. Gradually, Berube has transformed the Leafs into a tough-checking, hard-nosed team.

Ryan Reaves is a key part of that system and will be missed during his suspension.

