3 reasons why Max Domi should not have extended with Toronto Maple Leafs

Forward Max Domi will be returning to the Toronto Maple Leafs, Sportsnet reported. The Leafs and Max Domi have agreed on a four-year, $15 million deal. The contract carries a $3.75 million cap hit for the next four seasons.

On the surface, the deals seem reasonable for both sides. On the one hand, the 29-year-old Domi has found stability for the foreseeable future. On the other hand, the Leafs locked up a serviceable forward who seemed to build good chemistry with superstar Auston Matthews.

However, there are three reasons why Max Domi should not have re-signed with Toronto Maple Leafs.

3 reasons why Max Domi should not have re-signed with the Leafs

#1: The deal is too short

The Leafs gave Max Domi a four-year deal. That term would keep Domi under contract till the age of 33. With the deal being too short, Domi potentially faces free agency again at a point in his career where he may be unable to secure a long-term deal.

Unless Domi can improve on last year’s performance, he will most likely end a new contract facing the prospect of one or two-year deals moving forward. That sort of situation could unfairly shorten Max Domi’s career as he enters his mid-30s.

#2: The AAV is too low

While $3.75 per season is a slight raise from his flat $3 million salary from last season, Domi could have potentially negotiated a higher AAV elsewhere. Forwards who typically score 50 points per season, show toughness, and stay healthy are hard to come by.

For the sake of comparison, Tyler Toffoli had a $4.25 million cap hit last season, according to PuckPedia. Toffoli produced 55 points in 79 games with the New Jersey Devils and Winnipeg Jets.

While some may argue that Toffoli is worth more because he scored 33 goals, the fact is that Toffoli is a one-dimensional player. In contrast, Domi can play center and wing. He can also move up and down the lineup as needed.

Plus, Domi is not afraid to drop the gloves. These specific features should be worth more on the open market than $3.75 per season.

#3: The Leafs have a dwindling competitive window

The Maple Leafs seem to have a dwindling competitive window. In other words, their best chances at winning a Cup seem to be in the past. While players like Matthews and William Nylander are still in their primes, the Mitch Marner saga and the aging John Tavares cast doubt over the Leafs’ ability to win with its current core.

Then, there are other questions marks surrounding defense and goaltending. All told, Domi could face a potential rebuild toward the end of this contract. Unless the Leafs win a championship within the next two or three years, it seems like the future could be bleak for Toronto.

At that point, Domi may be faced with the hard choice between staying through a rebuild in Toronto or seeking greener pastures elsewhere in his mid-30s.