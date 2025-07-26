  • home icon
  3 reasons why NY Rangers should ditch PTO idea and sign Conor Sheary to a full-time contract

3 reasons why NY Rangers should ditch PTO idea and sign Conor Sheary to a full-time contract

By Nestor Quixtan
Modified Jul 26, 2025 11:07 GMT
NHL: Arizona Coyotes at Tampa Bay Lightning - Source: Imagn
3 reasons why NY Rangers should ditch PTO idea and sign Conor Sheary to a full-time contract - Source: Imagn

The NY Rangers have signed forward Conor Sheary to a Professional Tryout Contract (PTO), according to a report by the NY Post.

Sheary, who appeared in just five games last season, spent the bulk of his time with the Tampa Bay Lightning’s AHL affiliate, the Syracuse Crunch.

Despite Sheary’s seeming inability to hold down a full-time NHL role, there’s reason to believe that the NY Rangers should ditch the idea of signing Sheary to a PTO and give him an NHL contract instead.

3 reasons why NY Rangers should sign Conor Sheary to NHL contract

#3 He’s an experienced NHLer

Conor Sheary was an undrafted player who made his way into the NHL due to his skill. Despite his lack of size, he was able to join the Pittsburgh Penguins, scoring a career-high 23 goals and 53 points in 61 games during the 2016-17 season.

It’s worth noting that Sheary earned playing time alongside Penguins’ star Sidney Crosby at one point during his tenure in Pittsburgh.

In total, Sheary has played 593 NHL games, scoring 124 goals and 143 assists for 267 points. He’s a solid bottom-six forward and isn’t afraid of playing tough minutes. He could move up and down the lineup if needed.

Adding Sheary on a two-way NHL contract could be a fantastic way for the NY Rangers to boost the team’s lineup depth.

#2 He’s a two-time Stanley Cup champion

Sheary was a key cog in the Pittsburgh Penguins' back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2016 and 2017. During those two runs, Sheary played 45 postseason games, scoring six goals and adding 11 assists for 17 points in a depth role.

Most importantly, he earned then-Penguins coach Mike Sullivan’s trust in the team’s bottom six. Sheary averaged roughly 14 minutes a night in the postseason under Sullivan’s Penguins.

#1 The familiarity between Sheary and Sullivan

It should be no surprise that the NY Rangers would sign Conor Sheary now that Mike Sullivan is the head coach there. Sullivan took over the bench boss role in New York, likely influencing the team’s decision to bring in Sheary.

The familiarity between Sheary and Sullivan is one the team should not take lightly. As a result, the Rangers should dump the idea of signing Sheary to a PTO and give him a two-way NHL contract.

A two-way contract would give the Rangers the flexibility to send Sheary down to the AHL if needed, without having to clear waivers. That situation could allow both the Rangers and Conor Sheary to move back and forth as the lineup needs dictate.

Nestor Quixtan

Nestor Quixtan

Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.

Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.

Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.

When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking.

