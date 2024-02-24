The Edmonton Oilers went into the NHL All-Star break on a 16-game win streak. Since returning to action on Feb. 6, they've stumbled with a 4-4-1 record, including a 4-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Friday night.

Considering they are clinging to the third spot in the Pacific Division with 68 points, the team needed to earn two points against clubs just clawing to stay in the playoff picture, like the Wild. But came up empty-handed again.

Let's take a look at some takeaways from their latest setback.

3 takeaways from the Edmonton Oilers' 4-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild

#1. The Oilers rely too much on their powerplay to stay in and win games

In 2022-23, the Oilers had the best powerplay in the NHL, scoring on 32.4% of their man advantage opportunities. Despite employing almost an identical lineup this year, they have dropped to fifth overall at 27.2%.

Although Edmonton had great regular season success on the powerplay last year, the results didn't come in the playoffs as teams figured out they couldn't score without an advantage. Ultimately, the team is again running into a similar issue, relying on two powerplay goals to get them on the board against the Wild.

During their 16-game win streak, they scored 11 powerplay goals, and since returning, they have only had six, which has led to a 4-4-1 record.

Considering they are in one of the league's tightest playoff races, depending so much on the powerplay to get them two points will hurt them in the long run.

#2. Goaltending is still a significant concern for the Oilers

Stuart Skinner was a Calder Trophy finalist last year and played so well out of the gate in 2023-24 when the team demoted Jack Campbell, who is on the payroll for $5 million this season. In his place, they acquired Calvin Pickard, who was on the hook for last night's loss, making just 16 saves and producing a .842 save percentage (SV%).

Meanwhile, at the other end, against some of the elite skaters in the NHL, Filip Gustavsson had one of the best nights of the season, stopping 41 pucks for a win thanks to a .953 SV%. Naturally, Skinner cannot play all 82 games, so the Oilers have to step up when a backup is in the net, which didn't happen on Friday.

On Saturday, Skinner is projected to start his 41st game and is inching closer to his career high of 50, which he set in 2022-23. At 25, he's young enough to handle the workload, but in today's NHL, very few teams succeed in the playoffs by overworking their starting goalies.

Ultimately, one of the most significant concerns for Edmonton this season is goaltending, which should be addressed at the trade deadline. Still, if unchanged, the tandem of Skinner and Pickard won't be able to carry the top-heavy Oilers to the Stanley Cup.

#3. The All-Star Game break shut down the Oilers' momentum

We will never know if Edmonton had a chance to win their 17th consecutive game to tie an NHL record since they were off for a week and a half for the annual All-Star Game.

Considering how good they were playing during that stretch, they were fortunate enough that surrounding teams in the standings fell on bad times, allowing them to force their way into the playoff picture.

However, since they are just 4-4-1 upon returning, their ticket to the postseason is far from secure since the Los Angeles Kings are only two points away from pushing them down into the wildcard scene again.

Meanwhile, with the win on Friday night, the Wild moved to within eight points of the Oilers, who could end up with their Minnesota rivals in the wildcard race.

Ultimately, a poor start doomed the Oilers' best chances of winning the Pacific Division and giving themselves the best opportunity to hoist the Stanley Cup.

Surprisingly, despite their placement in the standings, the club has the best odds of winning the title in the spring, which is odd given their recent playoff history and inability to beat opponents like the Wild on a Friday night in February.