3 takeaways from the Edmonton Oilers' 6-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes

The Edmonton Oilers dominated on offense on Presidents' Day, and secured a commanding 6-3 victory over the struggling Arizona Coyotes. In a game marked by a flurry of goals, the Oilers demonstrated their ability to put the puck in the net in critical moments, particularly in the third period, where they netted three goals in just over two minutes.

Led by Leon Draisaitl's early power-play marker and contribution from Mattias Janmark, Edmonton established an early lead before heading into a tightly second half of the game.

3 takeaways from the Edmonton Oilers' epic comeback over the Arizona Coyotes

Evander Kane's massive third period stands out as the defining moment for the Edmonton Oilers. His scoring prowess and timely contributions served as a catalyst for the Oilers' dominant performance down the stretch of the game.

Additionally, goaltender Stuart Skinner's stellar play between the pipes proved instrumental in securing the win for Edmonton. Skinner outplayed Coyotes' netminder Matt Villalta with a composed presence and remarkable saves.

#1. Evander Kane's massive third period

The first takeaway from the Edmonton Oilers' impressive win over the Arizona Coyotes is Evander Kane's monumental third period. With two crucial goals in quick succession, Kane showcased his ability to deliver clutch performances when it mattered most. Although his second goal was more of a redirection, it ended up being what sealed the game for the Oilers.

#2. Stuart Skinner outplays Villalta in net

The second takeaway centers on goaltender Stuart Skinner's standout performance in net, where he outshone his counterpart, Matt Villalta.

With 22 saves and a composed demeanor under pressure, Skinner provided a steady presence between the pipes, thwarting Arizona's offensive attempts and preserving Edmonton's lead.

It also probably helped that the Oilers were all over the ice, blocking 17 total shots. Villalta faced the same number of shots, 25, and only saved 19 in the loss.

Oilers fans can be optimistic after Skinner's decent performance.

#3. Edmonton moves closer to Vegas in the standings

Lastly, the Oilers' victory over the Coyotes brings them within striking distance of the second-placed Vegas Golden Knights in the Pacific Division standings, narrowing the gap to just three points.

As they continue to chase playoff positioning, each win becomes increasingly crucial for Edmonton. Considering how they started the season, the Oilers have recently been one of the hottest teams in the NHL.