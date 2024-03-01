The Toronto Maple Leafs secured a 4-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday, with Auston Matthews notching his NHL-leading 53rd goal of the season. The Coyotes were handed their 14th consecutive loss, extending their staggering losing streak.

Matthews' milestone 53rd goal of the season highlighted his dominance as one of the league's premier goal-scorers. His offensive prowess has been a driving force behind the Maple Leafs' success this season.

Meanwhile, William Nylander ended up having a three-point night.

3 takeaways from Toronto Maple Leafs' 4-2 win over Arizona Coyotes

Tyler Bertuzzi continued his hot streak, scoring his fifth goal in three games for the Maple Leafs. His consistent scoring output has been a significant factor in Toronto's recent success, providing crucial offensive contributions when needed most.

Joseph Woll returned from injury and impressed in net for the Toronto Maple Leafs, making 30 saves to secure the victory over the Coyotes. His strong performance between the pipes showcased his resilience and skill after a long absence due to injury.

#1 Arizona Coyotes losing streak extends to a staggering 14 games

The Arizona Coyotes' extended losing streak emphasized the challenges they've faced this season and their struggle to find consistent success.

Despite their efforts, they were unable to overcome Toronto's determined and gritty performance, extending their streak to 14 consecutive losses.

#2 Tyler Bertuzzi's hot streak continues with fifth goal in third game

Tyler Bertuzzi continued his hot streak with his fifth goal in three games, highlighting his importance to the Toronto Maple Leafs' offensive strategy and his increased role in their lineup. His recent goal-scoring surge has been a significant factor in Toronto's recent success since February 10.

#3 Joseph Woll returns from injury with impressive 30-save performance

Joseph Woll's impressive return from injury provided a much-needed boost for the Toronto Maple Leafs, as he showcased his talent and ability to perform under pressure in a crucial matchup against the Coyotes.

Woll had 30 saves on the night, and the two goals he gave up ended up not mattering, as the Leafs scored three when it mattered. His strong performance in the net was a substantial factor in securing the win for Toronto.

With contributions from key players like Auston Matthews, Tyler Bertuzzi, and Joseph Woll, the Maple Leafs continue to solidify their position as contenders in the NHL playoff race.