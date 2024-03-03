On Hockey Night in Canada, the Toronto Maple Leafs hosted the New York Rangers in a battle of two top Eastern Conference teams. After a slow first period, Toronto prevailed in the shootout, picking up their 35th win, 4-3.

Although the talk of any upcoming Toronto game centers around Auston Matthews, on Saturday night, he was overshadowed by a rookie and a heavyweight, as the hockey community was abuzz waiting for Matt Rempe and Ryan Reaves to go toe-to-toe.

Despite blowing a 3-2 lead in the final two minutes, there are a few takeaways regarding the latest Maple Leafs win, so let's get right to it.

3 takeaways from Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 win over New York Rangers

#1 Ilya Lyubushkin played only 12:12

On Thursday, the Maple Leafs reacquired former defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin from the Anaheim Ducks. In 2021-22, he came to Toronto from the Arizona Coyotes and played 31 games, netting six points, while forming a bond with Morgan Rielly.

Lyubushkin made his debut on Saturday night and only played 12:12, finding himself on the wrong side of a hit from Rempe in the second period that drove his head into the glass. Although he stayed on the bench, he eventually departed and did not return with a head injury.

His potential injury is a significant storyline to follow since Mark Giordano is out with a concussion. Toronto acquired Lyubushkin to help patch up the defensive holes, so it would be unfortunate to lose him, too, just two periods into his second stint.

#2 Maple Leafs can win without Auston Matthews carrying the offense

The Maple Leafs won their eighth contest in the past nine games, playing a heavyweight contender within their conference. Surprisingly, they secured a win without Matthews scoring a goal.

Even though the league's leading goal scorer had an assist and finished with a minus-one rating, Toronto got goals from his supporting cast, including three of the core four, with Mitch Marner, John Tavares, and Willam Nylander scoring in regulation.

In the shootout, Marner scored to keep the game going, and birthday boy Max Domi picked up the winner in the fourth round. Overall, it was an impressive win against a top-contending team that showed the Maple Leafs that this team can score and pick up victories without one player leading the charge.

#3 Ilya Samsonov had one of his best games of the season

Ilya Samsonov may have given up three goals to the ninth-highest-scoring team in the NHL, but still finished the night with a .914 save percentage, making 32 saves.

Despite securing the win in a crucial game in early March, it was a critical moment in his season that began quite differently since he was skating in the minors by December.

Since returning to the NHL crease in mid-January, he's 10-3-0 with a .905 save percentage.

On Saturday night, the Maple Leafs needed their top goalie to be in peak form, and he didn't disappoint, especially in overtime. He robbed Artemi Panarin of the game-winner in what will be considered one of the year's saves.

After winning his arbitration case in the summer and getting rewarded a one-year contract, Samsonov may have disappointed initially but is now playing well and the team is likely to extend him.

Ultimately, his future with the team will come down to his performance in the playoffs, but for now, he's a significant reason why Toronto keeps climbing the standings.