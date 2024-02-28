The Toronto Maple Leafs' impressive winning streak came to an abrupt end as they fell 6-2 to the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.

William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault led the charge for the Golden Knights, contributing a goal and an assist apiece to secure the victory over the Maple Leafs. The Golden Knights added four more to coast to a comfortable win.

3 takeaways from the Toronto Maple Leafs' 6-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights

#1 Toronto's seven-game win streak ends

The Toronto Maple Leafs' loss to the Golden Knights marked their first defeat in seven games, snapping their impressive winning streak since their controversial loss to the Ottawa Senators on Feb. 10.

Since their controversial loss to the Senators, the Maple Leafs have been near perfect in the following two weeks. However, it has come to an end, but not without a fight that Toronto fans shouldn't be proud of.

Toronto Maple Leafs fans can gain confidence seeing many of their bottom six depth pieces hit the scoreboard.

#2 William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault take over

William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault's standout performances underscored the depth and talent of the Vegas Golden Knights roster, showcasing just why they clinched a Stanley Cup win in crunch time last season. Vegas may be heating up at the right time once again.

Karlsson and Marchessault's impactful contributions dictated the pace of play for Vegas against a well-worn Toronto blue line.

#3 Tyler Bertuzzi offers silver lining

Tyler Bertuzzi's continued scoring streak provided a silver lining for the Maple Leafs in an otherwise disappointing defeat, highlighting his importance to the team's offensive success.

Bertuzzi netted his fourth goal in two games for the Maple Leafs. His consistent scoring output has been a bright spot for Toronto in their recent two-week resurgence, which was on full display.