3 teams with best prospect pool after 2025 NHL Draft ft. Chicago Blackhawks

The 2025 NHL Draft is now officially in the books. As the dust begins to settle following the action at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, analysts begin to make sense of where each team stands.

In particular, some teams emerged with deep prospect pools loaded with talented young players. These clubs have the makings of becoming consistent contenders in the years to come.

So, here’s a look at the three teams with the best prospect pools following the 2025 NHL Draft.

3 teams with best prospect pool after 2025 NHL Draft

#3 Anaheim Ducks

Roger McQueen makes a deep Ducks team even deeper - Source: Imagn

The Anaheim Ducks exited the 2025 NHL Draft with an even deeper prospect pool. Players already graduating to the main club include Mason McTavish, Lukas Dostal, Cutter Gauthier, and Leo Carlsson.

Prospects coming up the pipeline include Beckett Sennecke, Nico Myatovich, Lucas Pettersson, Stian Solberg, and Rodwin Dionicio, among others. Following this year’s draft, the Ducks added Roger McQueen, Eric Nilson, and Lasse Boelius, along with seven other prospects.

At this rate, the Ducks could become serious playoff contenders for the next decade to come.

#2 San Jose Sharks

Michael Misa could make the Sharks an even more competitive team - Source: Imagn

The San Jose Sharks entered the 2025 NHL Draft with a trove of young talent. Last year’s first-overall pick Macklin Celebrini leads a talented young group that includes Wil Smith, Collin Graf, William Eklund, Jack Thompson, Cameron Lund, Sam Dickinson, and goalie of the future Yaroslav Askrov.

This year, the Sharks added uber-talented Michael Misa with the second-overall pick and solid goaltending prospect Joshua Ravensbergen. Plus, 6’6” Simon Wang and Cole McKinney as second-round picks make the Sharks one of the most enviable clubs in the NHL at the moment.

The Sharks don’t look like contenders at the moment. But the club could compete for a playoff spot within the next couple of seasons.

#1 Chicago Blackhawks

Anton Frondell is the power forward the Blackhawks need - Source: Imagn

The Chicago Blackhawks have a solid group of young players headlined by Connor Bedard. The 2023 first-overall selection is followed by Frank Nazar, Lukas Reichel, Oliver Moore, Artyom Levshunov, Kevin Korchinski, and Alex Vlasic.

Coming up the pipeline, Ryan Greene, Marek Vanacek, and Aidan Thompson could compete for spots in the near future. Add third-overall selection Anton Frondell, plus later first-rounders Vaclav Nestrasil and Mason West, and the Blackhawks look set to become a powerhouse once again.

The Blackhawks won’t be competing for a playoff spot this upcoming season. But the right mix of veterans and youngsters could propel the Blackhawks back into playoff contention in the Western Conference.

