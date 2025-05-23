3 things Carolina Hurricanes need to do to flip the script and avoid another 4-0 sweep by Florida Panthers in ECFs

The last time the Carolina Hurricanes faced the Florida Panthers in the postseason was during the 2023 Eastern Conference Final. On that occasion, the Panthers swept the Hurricanes en route to a Stanley Cup Final appearance.

Two seasons later, both clubs meet once again in the Eastern Conference Final, with the Panthers manhandling the Carolina Hurricanes in the first two games. Both games have essentially been no-contests, leaving Canes’ fans scratching their heads.

With that in mind, here’s a look at three things the Carolina Hurricanes can do to right the ship and get back into the series in order to avoid another sweep at the hands of the Florida Panthers.

3 things Carolina Hurricanes need to do to flip the script and avoid another sweep by Florida Panthers

#3 Avoid turnovers

The Carolina Hurricanes have uncharacteristically committed several turnovers in the first two games in the Eastern Conference Final.

Said turnovers have come back to haunt the Canes. Let’s look at two clear examples:

Expand Tweet

This goal by Aaron Ekblad in Game 1 started with a Jordan Staal turnover about 10 feet from his own net. Staal bobbled the puck, allowing Evan Rodrigues to pick up the loose change and find Ekblad for the goal.

Here’s another from Game 2:

Expand Tweet

Andrei Svechnikov’s horrendous turnover allowed Matthew Tkachuk to set up Gustav Forsling for the opening goal in Game 2.

Moving forward, the Hurricanes cannot gift the Panthers any more turnovers if they want to get back into the series.

#2 get outmuscled

The Florida Panthers have laid 106 hits on the Hurricanes in the first two games. While the Canes have replied with 92 of their own, they’ve been outmuscled by a much harder-working Florida squad.

Here’s a look at Tkachuk’s goal from Game 2:

Expand Tweet

The play started with Svechnikov getting rubbed out along the boards. The hit allowed Carter Verhaeghe to pick up the puck and slide it across to Tkachuk for the tally.

The Hurricanes cannot allow the Panthers the run amok in the series. They need to tighten up play, especially in their own end, and use their speed to make the Panthers chase the puck. Otherwise, the Hurricanes could be looking at a quick exit in round 3 of the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs.

#1 Get the penalty kill in order

The Panthers are 4-for-5 on the power play in the first two games. The Cats went 2-for-3 in Game 1 and 2-for-2 in Game 2. While the Canes haven’t taken a high number of penalties, the Panthers have been highly effective in putting the puck in the net.

Here’s a look at Sam Bennett’s first goal in Game 2, a power play tally that made it 3-0 in the first period:

Expand Tweet

The sequence shows how the Hurricanes’ defensive structure broke down while defending the Panthers’ attack. Had the Hurricanes maintained a better structure, they could have avoided the goal.

Let’s now look at Aleksander Barkov’s power play goal in Game 2:

Expand Tweet

The Hurricanes were better structured around the net. However, Dmitry Orlov completely neglected Barkov behind him. Ekblad’s shot got through traffic, with Barkov on the doorstep to redirect the puck.

It’s worth pointing out that the Hurricanes were spread out too far, allowing Ekblad to get the puck through the defenders and into the net.

The Carolina Hurricanes will have a tall order in Game 3. But if they get back to basics and play a fundamentally sound game, they can get back into the series one game at a time.

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

