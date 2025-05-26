3 things Dallas Stars must address after 6-1 drubbing at the hands of Edmonton Oilers in WCF

The Dallas Stars were blown out 6-1 in Game 3 by the Edmonton Oilers to go down 2-1 in their Western Conference Finals series.

The Stars are on the road for Game 4, and it likely is a must-win as Dallas can't afford to go down 3-1 in their series. Ahead of Game 4 on Tuesday night in Edmonton, here are three things the Stars must do to turn their series around.

3 things Dallas Stars must address after 6-1 drubbing

#1, Fix their power play

Special teams is crucial for playoff success, but in Game 3, the Dallas Stars went 0-for-2 on the power play, and their penalty kill was just 66%.

The Stars' power play was also 0-for-2 in Game 2. In their lone win, Dallas went 3-for-4 on their power play in Game 1.

Edmonton has such a good offense, so Dallas needs to take advantage of their power plays to get goals, and fixing their power play is crucial for Game 4.

#2, Get after Stuart Skinner

Stuart Skinner has been a very inconsistent goalie throughout his career, and Dallas needs to get a goal early to take him off his game.

If Skinner gets going, he is a very tough goalie to beat, so Dallas needs to get an early goal. The Stars also need to get more traffic in front of him and make it difficult for him to see shots.

#3, Get Roope Hintz back

Roope Hintz missed Game 3 due to an injury - Source: Imagn

Dallas Stars first-line center Roope Hintz missed Game 3 due to an injury after being slashed by Darnell Nurse.

Hintz missed Game 3, and he is a star offensive and defensive player. After the blowout loss, Stars coach Peter DeBoer says losing Hintz was difficult.

“We’re without our No. 1 center,” DeBoer said. “We’re on the road here in a tough environment. I thought we played a really good hockey game for a big stretch of that game, so there’s nothing to get emotional or upset about.

“I think you have to be realistic with your group. I liked our compete tonight. I liked a lot of parts of our game, and we’ve got to build on that and hopefully get Roope Hintz back and get back in the series.”

The Stars will look to get back on track in Game 4 on May 27.

