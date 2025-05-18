3 things Florida Panthers need to do to win Game 7 against Maple Leafs

The Florida Panthers will square off against the Toronto Maple Leafs in a do-or-die Game 7 on Sunday at Scotiabank Arena.

The Cats enter hostile territory as they look to keep the Stanley Cup title defense hopes alive against a Leafs team that’s proven to be resilient. After winning three games in a row, the Panthers feel flat in Game 6.

So, here’s a look at three things the Florida Panthers must do to win Game 7 and confirm their date with the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final.

3 things Florida Panthers need to do to win Game 7 against Maple Leafs

#3 Get plenty of pucks on net early

In Game 6, the Florida Panthers came out flat, getting all of two shots on net in the first period. They were shut out.

But Game 5 was a completely different story. The Panthers got 13 shots on and went on to a 6-1 rout of the Maple Leafs.

The biggest difference between both games is that a big first period will allow the Panthers to wear the Leafs down, setting them up for a big second period. In Game 5, the second period yielded three goals.

While the Panthers played a much better second period in Game 6, the Leafs were much more established but were unable to get through the Maple Leafs’ defensive scheme. That’s why getting plenty of pucks on net early in the game will be crucial for the Cats in Game 7.

#2 Play a strong, physical game

The Panthers will need to maintain their strong physical play in Game 7. After getting just 26 hits in Game 4, the Florida Panthers ramped up their checking game, hitting the Leafs 54 times in Game 5.

While the Panthers hit the Leafs 58 times in Game 6, the difference was that the Leafs did not succumb to the penalty issues that had plagued them earlier in the series. That is why the Panthers must use their physical game to frustrate Toronto, potentially forcing them to take careless penalties and disrupt their game.

#1 Deploy Brad Marchand strategically

The Panthers have a psychological edge over the Maple Leafs: Brad Marchand. Marchand has already won three Game 7s against Toronto and knows how to get under their skin.

As such, the Cats must deploy Marchand strategically with the sole purpose of disrupting the Leafs’ game as much as possible.

This deployment does not necessarily mean resorting to childish shenanigans. It means utilizing the psychological advantage to get to players like captain Auston Matthews and William Nylander. If Marchand can be deployed in crucial situations to usher a momentum swing, the Panthers can follow up Marchand shifts with the Barkov line.

Ultimately, Game 7 will likely be a low-scoring game. So, having Marchand on the ice in pivotal moments could be the biggest X-factor on the Panthers’ side.

