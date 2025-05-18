Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice spoke about his team's mindset heading into the decisive Game 7 against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday.

The Panthers failed to close out the series in Game 6, losing 2-0 at home. They now face a winner-take-all clash for a spot in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Speaking on Saturday, Maurice said:

"You want to win in four, you do, 100 percent," (per NHL.com). "But the Game 7s, you'll remember. Those are the ones that, there are not a lot of them, the further into the playoffs, the more intense they are."

Maurice emphasized the unique nature of Game 7, where the pressure melts away, allowing teams to play freely.

"There's a freedom in Game 7 that's not anywhere else," he said. "On both teams, you've got guys dealing with stuff, physical stuff, and they will say, 'I've just got to play one more game.' Now if they get to play one more game after that, they'll deal with that then.”

Maurice explained that once players hit the ice for warmups, any issues they’re facing feel more manageable mentally. That shift helps every one to get out there and give their all.

The Panthers have experience winning Game 7s, taking decisive games in the first round against Boston in 2023 and in the Stanley Cup Final against Edmonton in 2024.

Maurice believes his team has:

"Earned the right to go flat-out as hard as they can and enjoy the process of it."

The Maple Leafs bring their own Game 7 history into this matchup, with first-round losses to the Bruins last season and the Lightning in 2022.

Maple Leafs HC Craig Berube reflects on facing Panthers in Game 7

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube acknowledges the wait leading up to the game can be "a little bit painful." He emphasizes the importance of staying calm and focused as the team's leader.

"Game 7, at home, in Toronto — it's pretty electric," Berube said. "They're fun. I think it means a lot to everybody… All the people that I knew growing up, they always dreamed about a Game 7. They’re big games, obviously, and lot on the line. I mean, everything's on the line.”

Berube wants his players to relax on Saturday and conserve their energy, then unleash it all on the ice when the puck drops.

