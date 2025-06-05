3 things we learned from Oilers' thrilling OT win in Game 1 of 2025 Stanley Cup finals against Panthers

The Edmonton Oilers have a lead in the Stanley Cup Finals, as Edmonton beat Florida 4-3 in overtime in Game 1.
It was a thrilling game which should preview what should be an amazing Stanley Cup Final from clearly the two best teams in the NHL.
After Game 1, here are three things we learned about the Oilers.
3 things we learned from Oilers' OT win in Game 1
#1, Oilers have no quit
Edmonton was written off after going down 2-0 in their first-round series against the Los Angeles Kings, but the Oilers proved they have no quit.
The Oilers ended up winning the next four games and went 12-2 the rest of the playoffs to advance to the Cup Final.
In Game 1, Edmonton went down 2-1 in the first and 3-1 early in the second period. However, the Oilers proved they have no quit as Edmonton scored not even two minutes later and tied it early in the third before winning it in OT.
#2, Stuart Skinner looks confident
One of the biggest questions heading into the Stanley Cup Finals was how Stuart Skinner would do.
Skinner was pulled in the first round due to his poor play, but took over the net in the second round due to an injury to Calvin Pickard. Skinner has been dominant since then and outplayed Jake Oettinger in the Conference Finals.
In Game 1, despite allowing three goals, Skinner looked confident, even after Edmonton trailed 3-1 and the game looked like it could get out of hand.
Skinner being confident and playing well is great news for Edmonton's chances of winning the Cup.
#3, Healthy Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are tough to stop
In last year's Stanley Cup Final, Leon Draisaitl was dealing with an injury that hindered his play, while Connor McDavid was also banged up.
However, in Game 1, both players look healthy this year, and it showed as they took over the game when Edmonton needed them. Draisaitl scored 66 seconds into the game, which McDavid set up. McDavid then set up the tying goal.
In overtime, McDavid set up Corey Perry, who gave a perfect pass to Leon Draisaitl to fire it into the net to win the Game.
With McDavid and Draisaitl completely healthy, Edmonton will be tough to stop.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama