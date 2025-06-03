Stuart Skinner vs Sergei Bobrovsky: Do the Panthers truly have an edge in 2025 Stanley Cup Final goalie matchup?

The Stanley Cup Final is set as the Edmonton Oilers will take on the Florida Panthers in a rematch of last year's Cup Final.

Heading into the Cup Final - which begins on June 4 - is the battle of goaltenders as Stuart Skinner will start for Edmonton while Sergei Bobrovsky will start for the Florida Panthers.

Ahead of the Cup Final, which team has the advantage in goaltending?

Stuart Skinner vs Sergei Bobrovsky

Stuart Skinner is starting for Edmonton- Source: Imagn

Stuart Skinner is back as the Oilers' starting goalie, as he was pulled during the first round of the playoffs in favor of Calvin Pickard due to his struggles.

However, after an injury to Pickard, Skinner has once again taken over the net and has been dominant since then. After going down 2-0 in their first-round series, the Oilers have since gone 12-2 to advance to the Cup Final and Skinner is a big reason why.

Skinner is 6-4 with a 2.53 GAA and a .904 SV% with three shutouts in the playoffs. In his career against the Panthers, he's 2-2 with a 3.91 GAA and a .888 SV%.

Skinner says he is entering the Cup Final with plenty of confidence in his game.

“I felt confident before,” Skinner said, via TampaBay.com. “That’s the life of being a goaltender... It’s ebbs and flows. You can feel it right away. Sometimes you don’t feel it right away. I mean, I wish I felt it all the time."

Skinner went 3-4 with a 2.33 GAA and a .909 SV% in the Cup Final last season.

Sergei Bobrovsky

Sergei Bobrovsky is one of the best goalies in the NHL and has been a key reason for the Panthers' success.

Bobrovsky is 12-5 with a 2.11 GAA and a .912 SV% in the playoffs. In the Stanley Cup Final in his career, Bobrovsky is 5-7 with a 3.51 GAA and a .875 SV% but did help the Panthers beat Edmonton last season.

Which team has the goalie advantage in Stanley Cup Final?

Ultimately, both Florida and Edmonton have confidence in their goaltending ahead of the Stanley Cup Final.

Both goalies have been stellar as of late, but Bobrovsky is the more consistent goalie.

Skinner can be dominant and not allow any goals, or he can allow plenty of goals and be pulled, as we saw in Round 1. But, if both goalies continue to play as they have, it is very even, so it will come down to whether or not Skinner can be dominant as he has, but if not, Florida will have a major advantage in net.

