3 things NY Rangers did wrong in Game 5 loss to Carolina Hurricanes 

The New York Rangers dropped Game 5 in what seemed like their worst game of the postseason.

The Rangers started well, opening the score at 6:23 of the second period on a Jacob Trouba goal. But then, things went south from there.

The Carolina Hurricanes scored four unanswered goals to take the contest, forcing a Game 6 back in Raleigh on Thursday night.

Considering the NY Rangers' performance tonight, here's a closer look into three reasons why the Hurricanes are one game away from tying the series.

3 things NY Rangers got wrong in Game 5

#1. Rangers were outshot and outplayed in the third

A recurring theme in this series has been Carolina outshooting the NY Rangers. Tonight, the Hurricanes got 28 shots on goal to the Ranger’s 21.

While the difference may not seem significant, it is when looking at the third period. The Canes outshot the Rangers 11-8 in the third, but four of the 11 shots went into the back of the net.

This game was the first time all postseason that the Rangers were outplayed that much in a period. Unfortunately for New York, it sealed their fate in the game.

#2. Shesterkin looked shaky

Another first in this postseason was Igor Shesterkin’s performance. While he kept the NY Rangers in the game through two periods, he looked shaky in the third. The Hurricanes scored three goals on 10 shots, with all three in front of the net.

Tonight’s game may raise concerns about Shesterkin – he had stolen two of the first three wins for the Rangers – as he suddenly is looking human. He gave up four goals on 31 shots in Game 4 and now four goals on 27 shots in Game 5.

Perhaps the Rangers may need to turn to Jonathan Quick in Game 6 to give Shesterkin a break. Whatever the case, the Rangers will need to figure out how to restore Shesterkin to his usual game-stealing self.

#3. Powerplay didn’t click again

The Rangers’ powerplay went 0-for-3 in tonight’s game. The powerplay has now become a concerning trend, as the last time it scored was in Game 2.

The powerplay will need to come back in full force like it did in Game 1, going 2-for-2. As of now, it seems like the Hurricanes have figured out how to keep the Rangers’ most dangerous players quiet, namely Artemi Panarin when playing with the man advantage.

The Rangers need to find an answer after looking vulnerable over the last two games. While Carolina will be looking to force a Game 7 on Thursday, the Rangers will look to kill any momentum Carolina has gained after fighting off elimination two games in a row.