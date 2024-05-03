3 things Toronto Maple Leafs did right in Game 6 vs Boston Bruins

The Toronto Maple Leafs entered game six on Thursday with a do-or-die mentality. Win, and live to fight another day. Lose, and go home.

With that attitude in mind, the Leafs pulled off one of the gutsiest performances this season, and why not, in team history? So, here's a look at three things the Toronto Maple Leafs did right in game 6 versus Boston.

Three things the Toronto Maple Leafs did right in Game 6

#1 William Nylander stepped up

The biggest storyline is William Nylander’s two-goal performance. With superstar Auston Matthews out of the lineup, the Toronto Maple Leafs needed someone to carry the team. Up stepped Nylander.

After missing the first three games of this series, Nylander stepped up when the club needed him the most. His first goal late in the second period set the tone for the Leafs as they entered the third nursing a one-goal lead.

Late in the third, a lucky bounce led to a breakaway that Nylander buried past the five-hole on Jeremy Swayman. The Buins’ netminder kept the B’s in the game all night, but Nylander’s second was the backbreaker.

#2 Joseph Woll came up huge once again

Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe looks smart now, turning to Joseph Woll in game 5 with the club on the brink of elimination. Ilya Samsonov had played well in the club’s first four games but not well enough to stop the Bruins from taking a 3-1 series lead.

On Thursday, Joseph Woll was as steady as they come. The Bruins only managed a single shot in the first period but poured it on in the second. Woll was sharp despite not getting much action through the first 30 minutes.

Woll has now allowed one goal in each game, making his stellar performance one of the key reasons why the Leafs have forced a game seven. If he can continue his solid play, the Leafs have a chance to pull off one of the most significant upsets in NHL history.

#3 The Leafs played well defensively

The Toronto Maple Leafs put forth another solid defensive effort. They dominated the faceoff circle, winning 63% of the draws.

The Leafs limited Boston to one powerplay, neutralizing David Pastrnak in the process. Moreover, the Leafs did not let agitator Brad Marchand dictate the play with his usual antics. The Buds kept their cool and avoided killing off needless penalties.

Lastly, the Maple Leafs blocked 27 total shots. In contrast, the Bruins blocked 14. This stark contrast is a huge reason why Joseph Woll made 22 saves en route his second straight playoff win.

The Leafs and the Bruins meet in a winner-take-all game 7 on Saturday night. With the way the momentum has swung in the Toronto Maple Leafs’ favor, an upset seems quite possible.