3 things that went right for Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 2 vs Boston Bruins 

The Toronto Maple Leafs played much more competitively and were able to even up their first-round playoff series with a 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins on Monday. The Leafs showed much different tendencies than in the first matchup, proving that even on a tight turnaround, there's still hope in Toronto this playoff season.

3 things that went right for Toronto Maple Leafs in 3-2 win over Boston Bruins

#1. Playoff form in net

Ilya Samsonov stood tall between the pipes, displaying the kind of playoff-caliber goaltending that the Maple Leafs had been longing for. Despite allowing two early goals, Samsonov quickly settled into his rhythm, shutting down the Bruins' offense for the remainder of the game.

His 27 saves on 29 shots, particularly his stellar performance in the last two periods, provided the Toronto Maple Leafs with the stability and confidence needed to mount a comeback.

The Bruins didn't experience the same success as Game 1, as Linus Ullmark looked far more mortal than Jeremy Swayman did on Saturday. The Bruins shouldn't have an issue picking who goes in net for Game 3.

#2. Gritty comeback

Trailing 2-1 after the first intermission, the Maple Leafs refused to falter in the face of adversity. Led by captain John Tavares, who notched a crucial power-play goal in the second period to tie the game, and superstar Auston Matthews, whose third-period goal sealed the victory, Toronto showcased its resilience and determination.

Auston Matthews was back to his regular season form with the game-winning goal and two assists on each of the other goals.

#3. Blue line reinforcement

One of the pleasant surprises for Toronto Maple Leafs fans was the standout performance of defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin. Acquired at the trade deadline, Lyubushkin made an immediate impact on both ends of the ice. Not only did he contribute offensively with an assist, but his solid defensive play, highlighted by a +/- rating of two, helped stabilize the Maple Leafs' blue line.

Additionally, Lyubushkin's physical presence and ability to disrupt the Bruins' attack were instrumental in limiting scoring opportunities and generating turnovers.

Overall, the Maple Leafs' Game 2 victory was a testament to their depth, resilience and ability to rise to the occasion when it matters most. With contributions from goaltender Samsonov, key goals from Tavares and Matthews, and a stellar performance from newcomer Ilya Lyubushkin, Toronto demonstrated why they are a force to be reckoned with in the playoffs.

As the series against the Bruins progresses, the Maple Leafs will look to build upon this momentum and continue their quest for postseason success.

Game 3 is set to take place at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Wednesday.