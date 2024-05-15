3 things that went wrong for Vancouver Canucks during Game 4 loss to Edmonton Oilers

The Vancouver Canucks suffered a disappointing 3-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 on May 15. Vancouver had a chance to take a commanding 3-1 series lead against the Oilers on Tuesday night but they failed to do so. The series goes back to Vancouver for a pivotal Game 5 on Thursday night.

Before looking ahead to Game 5, here are three things the Canucks did wrong in Game 4.

3 things that went wrong for Vancouver Canucks

#1: Slow start

Vancouver did not play well from the jump, as the Canucks trailed 1-0 after the first period and had just four shots on goal. Vancouver didn't record double-digit shot attempts in any period in Game 4.

After the Game 4 loss, Vancouver Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet was disappointed with his team's start.

“We have to figure it out quick, it’s 2-2 (in the series). Obviously, it’s a tough one," Tocchet said, via NHL.com. “Edmonton came to play. They wanted it more early. The second goal at the end of the period was a killer, another couple of mistakes, and then the last goal (in the third), you can’t do that.”

Vancouver did score twice in the third period but allowed a late goal to lose the game.

#2: Power play struggles

Special teams are crucial for playoff success in the playoffs and Vancouver's power play was terrible in Game 4.

The Canucks had a four-minute power play early on but couldn't capitalize any chances. Edmonton had more chances than Vancouver did on the Canucks power play, which frustrated Tocchet.

“It's just not good enough. They know it,” Tocchet said of his power-play units. “I don’t think they worked hard, they didn’t manage the puck. It’s a four-minute power play. I think the second unit had some shots, but it’s just not good enough and they know it. You have to have a work ethic and you have to hold pucks, and I don’t think we did.”

The Canucks finished the game going 0-for-3 on their power play.

#3: Star players didn't show up

In Game 4, Vancouver's top players didn't play well, which was a factor in the loss. Elias Pettersson has struggled throughout the series, as he was pointless and Tocchet called out his play after Game 4.

“He’s got to get going,” Tocchet said. “I don’t know what else to say.”

Along with Pettersson, J.T. Miller was also held pointless, while Brock Boeser was -1.