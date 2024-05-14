Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers: Game Preview, Predictions, and Odds for 2024 NHL Playoffs Round 2 Game 4 | May 14, 2024

The Edmonton Oilers host the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday at 9.30 p.m. ET in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs East second round at the Rogers Place in Edmonton. The game will air on CBC, SN, ESPN and TVAS.

The Canucks are leading the series 2-1. They won the first game by overcoming a three-goal deficit, beating the Oilers 5-4, while the Oilers bounced back in the second game with a 4-3 victory.

However, the Canucks took the lead again in the third game with a 4-3 win, regaining home ice advantage.

Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers: Game preview

The Edmonton Oilers are facing a challenging situation and need to bolster their defense to revive their season. They scored three goals in the last game, but it was not enough to avoid a 4-3 loss. Evan Bouchard, Leon Draisaitl and Mattias Elkom each contributed a goal and an assist.

The Oilers won 4-3 in Game 2, but their offense was not very effective, and now they are looking to rebound and level the series at 2-2.

The Oilers average 4.23 goals per game, convert 46.4% of their power play opportunities, concede 3.13 goals per game and kill off 85.7% of their opponent's power plays.

Zach Hyman leads the Oilers with nine goals for 11 points and 36 shots on goal. Connor McDavid has provided 15 assists and has 17 points, while Leon Draisaitl has seven goals, 11 assists and 18 points from 35 shots on goal.

In the net, Stuart Skinner has a 5-3-0 record, a 3.22 GAA and .877 SV%, having conceded 25 goals from 203 shots. The starting goalie for Oilers is Calvin Pickard as per Frank Seravalli X's update:

"Oilers plan to start Cal Pickard against #Canucks in Game 4 on Tuesday night."

Meanwhile, the Vancouver Canucks are in the driver's seat in the series with a 2-1 lead. They scored four goals against the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday, which was enough to secure a win.

They led 3-1 at the end of the first period and maintained their lead despite the Oilers' comeback. The Canucks are now eyeing another road victory to extend their series lead. They have a 4-4 record on the road in the ongoing playoffs.

The Canucks are averaging 2.78 goals per game, scoring on 22.7% of their power play opportunities and allowing 2.56 goals per game, killing off 80% of their opponent's power plays.

Brock Boeser is the Canucks' leading scorer with seven goals for 11 points, followed by J.T. Miller with nine assists, while Elias Lindholm has five goals from 18 shots on goal.

In the net, Artus Silvos has a record of 4-2-0, a 2.65 GAA and SV% of .908, having allowed 16 goals from 174 shots.

Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers: Injury report

The Oilers' Adam Henrique is day-to-day with an undisclosed condition. As for the Canucks, Thatcher Demko is sidelined with a knee injury, while Tucker Poolman is out due to a head injury.

Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers: Head-to-head

The Oilers hold an 8-4-0-0 record against the Canucks in the all time playoff history. The Oilers' success rate in faceoffs is 47.6%, a bit lower than the Canucks' 52.6%.

Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers: Spread

The Canucks, trailing by 1.5 goals, are the underdogs in game 4 and have odds of -152 to overcome the spread, while the Oilers are favored with odds of +126.

Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers: Over/Under

The game's over/under is set at 6.5, with the odds of the score going over at -102 and the odds of it staying under at -120.

Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers: Series odds and score prediction

Edmonton, with a 205 odds, is the favorite and has a 67.5% chance of winning this game. Meanwhile, Vancouver is the underdog on the road with a -168 odds, giving them a 36.8% probabiliity to win tonight.

Score Prediction: Canucks 4-3 Oilers