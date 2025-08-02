3 Toronto Maple Leafs bounce-back candidates for 2025-26 feat. Scott Laughton

The Toronto Maple Leafs head into the 2025-26 season looking to finally get over the proverbial playoff hump, keeping them from hoisting the Stanley Cup.
During a tumultuous offseason, the Maple Leafs added several solid players to offset the loss of star Mitch Marner. That’s why three players emerge as ones who’ll need to step up their game next season to help Toronto make a strong playoff push.
So, here’s a look at the three Toronto Maple Leafs bounce-back candidates for the 2025-26 season.
3 Toronto Maple Leafs bounce-back candidates for 2025-26
#3 Calle Jarnkrok
Calle Jarnkrok had a tough season that saw him limited to just 19 games due to a hernia injury. He came back late in the season to chip in one goal and six assists. He was part of a solid fourth line in the postseason, but failed to contribute much in the Toronto Maple Leafs’ second-round defeat against the Florida Panthers.
Jarnkrok is expected to be healthy next season. If so, he could be a prime bounce-back candidate. He could return to the 20-goal plateau he reached in his first season in Toronto.
That sort of depth scoring would be more than welcome for Toronto, especially from the bottom six.
#2 David Kampf
David Kampf became a mysterious figure for the Toronto Maple Leafs during the 2024-25 season. He started the year as the fourth-line center, but saw his playing time diminish gradually.
When the team acquired Scott Laughton at the trade deadline, Kampf lost his role in the lineup. He did not play in the postseason. All told, Kampf appeared in 59 games, scoring five goals and adding eight assists.
While the numbers were fine for a fourth-liner, his cap hit was not. That’s why calls for him to be traded have rumbled throughout Leafs Nation. Moving forward, Kampf could be a solid bounce-back candidate if he can get back into the Leafs’ lineup.
#1 Scott Laughton
Scott Laughton joined the Maple Leafs at the trade deadline, looking to boost the team’s middle-six forward group. However, he got off to a glacial start and quickly found himself on the fourth line.
While he rebounded in the postseason, Laughton’s performance wasn’t enough to convince Leafs fans that he was a good addition.
Laughton will have a chance to bounce back this upcoming season. He’s penciled in as the Leafs’ fourth-line center. Nevertheless, that opportunity should allow him to ease into the role. A full year in Toronto could yield good results from Laughton, making him the Leafs’ top bounce-back candidate in 2025-26.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama