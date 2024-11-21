3 Toronto Maple Leafs players who impressed in 3-0 shutout win over Vegas Golden Knights feat. Fraser Minten

The Vegas Golden Knights rolled into Ontario for a clash against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday evening, hoping to do what the Edmonton Oilers failed to accomplish on Saturday – earn two points at Scotiabank Arena.

However, it wasn't meant to be. Not only did the Maple Leafs prevent the Golden Knights from picking up any points in the standings, but also prevented them from reaching the scoresheet, earning a 3-0 victory.

The Leafs now occupy first place in the Atlantic Division, and they have three select players in particular to thank.

3 Toronto Maple Leafs players who stood out in 3-0 shutout win over Vegas Golden Knights

#3. Rookie Nikita Grebenkin, appearing in 1st NHL game

Making his NHL debut after the Leafs placed forward Max Domi on Injured Reserve, the Russian native threw several big hits while also coming through in the clutch by breaking up a two-on-one opportunity for Vegas.

Nikita Grebenkin skated in 11:05 in his first taste of NHL action, registering four hits and one shot on goal after being recalled from the AHL earlier on Wednesday.

Grebenkin was all smiles in his postgame media availability afterward.

"Nice day, I enjoy team win," he said. "I enjoy. Thank you team. Thank you general manager. Thank you Toronto Maple Leafs give me chance. Yeah, fun day."

#2. Fraser Minten, scoring 1st NHL goal

Speaking of career firsts, it was Fraser Minten who picked up a milestone marker of his first NHL goal. He took a perfect pass from forward William Nylander and beat goaltender Adin Hill with a quick wrist shot, and raised his arm in celebration.

Players never forget their first goals, and it's a moment that Minten will remember forever.

#1. Joseph Woll, picking up 1st shutout of the season

Goaltender Joseph Woll was easily one of the three stars of the game for Toronto, making 26 saves for his first shutout of the season.

He turned aside several prime scoring opportunities for the Golden Knights, including a chance in close from William Karlsson, who was unguarded in the slot.

He even broke out a little shimmy shake dance move after the final horn as his teammates skated toward him to congratulate him on the shutout:

Toronto will hope to get Woll going despite the knowledge that they have a reliable option between the pipes in first-year Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz.

The Maple Leafs won't play again until the weekend against another Western Conference opponent, the Utah Hockey Club, making their first trip to Toronto since they were previously known as the Arizona Coyotes.

