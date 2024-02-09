3 trades that Toronto Maple Leafs must make ahead of trade deadline ft. Chris Tanev

The Toronto Maple Leafs are currently in third place in the Atlantic Division, and will likely be active ahead of the March 8 NHL Trade Deadline. The Maple Leafs are in their window right now to win a Stanley Cup, but the team needs reinforcements ahead of the deadline.

With that in mind, let's take a look at three trades Toronto needs to consider to bolster its roster for a big push:

3 trades the Toronto Maple Leafs need to make

#1, Chris Tanev

Chris Tanev is the best defenseman available and the Toronto Maple Leafs have shown interest in him.

Tanev is a pending free agent, and he likely will cost a first or second-round pick. The Leafs do not have a second-round pick for the next three years, so they will need to part with their first-round pick this season if they are to acquire him.

Tanev would come in and be on their second-pairing while being a key defender late in games. T.J. Brodie and Mark Giordano have struggled this season, so adding a better defender is key for Toronto.

#2, Jan Rutta

Jan Rutta could be a target for Toronto

If the Toronto Maple Leafs do not land Chris Tanev, Jan Rutta would be a nice consolation prize. The San Jose Sharks will be sellers at the deadline and Rutta as a pending free agent will likely be moved. Rutta isn't as good defensively or as physical as Tanev, but he comes in with playoff experience.

Jan Rutta won the Stanley Cup twice with the Tampa Bay Lightning. He played with Victor Hedman on the top pairing and had a lot of success showing he can eat up plenty of minutes.

Rutta also wouldn't cost as much as Tanev and would likely go for a middle-round pick.

#3, Adam Henrique

Adam Henrique is a pending free agent

Adam Henrique is a pending free agent and would be a great fit for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Toronto has struggled this season with their depth scoring, and adding Henrique would immediately help their offense.

The center has 33 points in 49 games this season and would come into Toronto and be the Maple Leafs' third-line center or play on the wing on the third line. Henrique, like Rutta, wouldn't cost much but adding to the secondary scoring is essential for Toronto.