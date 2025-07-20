3 turning points that derailed Chicago Blackhawks' 2024-25 season ft. Luke Richardson firing

The Chicago Blackhawks had another tough season, landing them in the cellar of the Central Division. The last-place finish landed them with the third-overall pick, one that was used on forward Anton Frondell.

Ad

Beyond the lone bright spot that was selecting Frondell, the season left the Hawks with another lost year. So, it’s worth taking a look at what went wrong for the Chicago Blackhawks during the 2024-25 season.

3 turning points that derailed Chicago Blackhawks' 2024-25 season

#3 Rough start

While no one was expecting the Chicago Blackhawks to come flying out of the gate, the hope was the team could start off strong. Instead, the first month was about as tough as it can get for an NHL team.

Ad

Trending

The Blackhawks were 3-7-1 after a 3-2 loss to the San Jose Sharks on October 31. That first month featured a four-game losing streak, leaving the club mired at the bottom of the standings.

That first month set the tone for a rough season in which the team couldn’t overcome the bad start. The most the Blackhawks could muster was a three-game winning streak, leaving them in a downward spiral.

Ad

#2 Trade deadline fire sale

The Chicago Blackhawks held a fire sale at the trade deadline. The Hawks dumped as many veterans as they could. Taylor Hall, Petr Mrazek, and Craig Smith all went out the door.

But the biggest move was sending disgruntled blue liner Seth Jones to the Florida Panthers. The move propelled the Panthers to a Stanley Cup, while the Blackhawks landed Spencer Knight.

Following the trade deadline, the Blackhawks descended into a seven-game losing streak. That streak essentially sealed the team’s fate, sending it to another top-three lottery pick.

Ad

#1 Luke Richardson firing

The Chicago Blackhawks fired coach Luke Richardson on December 6. The team gave up on Richardson, tacitly admitting the season was well on its way to becoming another lost campaign.

The club named Anders Sorensen as interim coach. Sorensen didn’t fare much better than Richardson. Sorensen's debut was a 4-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets, sending the Hawks to a five-game losing streak.

The club rebounded to beat the New York Rangers, but fell into back-to-back losses. Following a three-game winning streak, the Blackhawks spiraled into another five-game skid.

Ad

After Sorensen’s first month, the Blackhawks were 13-25-2. The team’s fate was sealed. Sorensen could not right the ship, coaching the club to two five-game skids, and a seven-game losing streak.

Chicago hired Jeff Blashill for this upcoming season. So, it remains to be seen if Blashill can turn things around in 2025-26.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama